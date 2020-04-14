Aarran Summers

Jose Mourinho’s time at Inter Milan will go down in the history books. In two years, Mourinho won a total of five trophies. In his final season, Mourinho secured a sensational treble.

The Portuguese coach had built incredible foundations to a once ailing Italian supergiant. He forged excellent relationships with the superstars of the day. Above all, Mourinho provided us all with a tactical masterclass, that even outwitted his nemesis and rival, Pep Guardiola.

The Inter Milan team that won the Champions League in 2010 could go down as one of the greatest ever. Mourinho used the 4-3-1-2 formation for Inter’s domestic games with Wesley Sneijder operating as the pivot. He used the same structure at Porto with Deco providing the same role. Mourinho’s Champions League set-up focused on a 4-2-3-1, which he used with destruction in the knock stages.

Inter had one foot in the final after a stunning 3-1 semi-final first leg home win over Barcelona. Inter had lost 2-0 at the Camp Nou in Group Stage, and a similar result would eliminate the Italian side. Jose Mourinho had learned his lesson and was to give Guardiola a tactical masterclass of his own.

Mourinho’s tactics in the second leg were intelligent. He knew that Barcelona were going to win. Tiki Taka football, the cauldron of the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi; these substantial factors gave Barcelona colossal hope. Mourinho aimed to absorb the pressure and hit the opponents on the counter-attack. Inter’s defence could handle the pressure; it was up to Sneijder to play the balancing act.

Like a chess game, Inter waited. They conceded but held firm. Even with just 24% possession and a man sent off, they had beaten the holders. Mourinho was finally getting one over his Guardiola. It was his finest game. Mourinho basked in the glory – almost coming to blows with Barca’s goalkeeper, Victor Valdes at full-time.

Inter now moved onto the Champions League Final. A showdown with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It was Inter’s first final appearance since 1972. It was a unique occasion in itself, as both clubs were vying for a treble.

As the final approached, it was becoming clear that Mourinho would stay in the Spanish capital to take over Real Madrid after the final. Now he faced Louis Van Gaal – his old boss. Inter’s off-ball work was sensational, but when Inter had hold of the ball – they countered brilliantly.

Inter’s first goal proved this. Goalkeeper, Julio Cesar, cleared the ball allowing Sneijder and Milito to combine, leaving the latter to score the opener. Milito ended Bayern’s chances with Inter’s second of the night. He received the ball from Samuel Eto’o before beating passing the ball past a helpless Hans-Jorg Butt.

It was game over and the most incredible ending for Mourinho at Inter. It was a unique Champions League victory. Mourinho a tactical genius - the special one. It was Inter’s defining moment in the competition.

