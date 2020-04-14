This Day in Sport - Lovren Downs Dortmund

Gareth Messenger

Do you remember when Dejan Lovren called himself “one of the best defenders in the world”?

Let me refresh your memory…

The Croatian said that just minutes after reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. At the time, many thought the moment had gone to his head but maybe he had a point.

A little over two years before that, Lovren produced a titanic moment which some might argue helped develop him into one the world’s greatest ever defensive units. Just imagine it – one single instant in time – it helps define an entire career.

That’s exactly what happened on 14 April 2016, when Lovren rubber-stamped one of Liverpool’s greatest ever comebacks.

Having drawn 1-1 in Germany, Liverpool hosted Borussia Dortmund at Anfield knowing that if they did not concede, they would be through to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

The entire world knew that we had a classic on our hands from the get-go. The Bundesliga side struck twice inside the opening through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - both after swift breaks, with the latter sealed by a crisp 14-yard strike - to take a 3-1 aggregate lead in the tie. It left Liverpool needing three.

Divock Origi’s goal after half-time had Anfield rocking – but not for long. Nine minutes later, and Marco Reus’ cool finish now seemingly putting the tie beyond any doubt.

But if anything, that goal seemingly wound Jurgen Klopp up into a frenzy. The former Dortmund boss relentlessly turning around to the crowd whirling his arms in encouragement and gesturing wildly for more vocal support. It worked.

They still needed three goals with less than 25 minutes left but Philippe Coutinho's low shot cut the deficit and when Mamadou Sakho headed in after 77 minutes, Liverpool stood on the brink of something remarkable.

Amid scenes of pandemonium, Lovren rose to head home in stoppage time in front of the Kop to spark chaotic celebrations and seal a win that will take its place in Anfield folklore.

The dramatic victory revived memories of the Miracle of Istanbul and symbolised the start of the Liverpool team we have come to recognise under the relentless Klopp.

As for Lovren, he may not be quite at the level of his now-teammate Virgil van Dijk. But one of the best defenders in the world? He now has a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup medal to his name. Oh, and he is on the verge of being crowned as a Premier League champion, of course.