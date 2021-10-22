Al Sadd retained the Amir Cup at the brand new Al Thumama stadium, following a penalty shoot-out in a contest which will be remembered for a host of controversial VAR calls.

Al Sadd started promisingly as Algerian international Bagdad Boundjah flashed a shot just wide after some neat interplay with Santi Cazorla. It wasn’t all one way traffic for the defending Amir Cup champions as Rayyan fired back with a few tentative chances of their own.

A surging run and shot from midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem drew a good save from Saadd Al Sheeb, and the rebound fell to youngster Mouafak Awad who fired over from close range to the displeasure of the Al Rayyan fans at the Al Thumama stadium.

Sadd continued to ramp up the pressure and came closest to opening the scoring six minutes before the first half as Qatar international Akram Afif curled a shot from outside the box which thumped off the cross bar.

VAR was to have a say in the opening goal of the contest just before the break. Wolves keeper Sadd Al Sheeb clipped Yohan Boli in the box and after an extensive VAR check the penalty was given. Rayyan captain Yacine Brahimi stepped up and comfortably dispatched the spot-kick into the top corner.

Sadd felt aggrieved and came out with a point to prove in the second half. Moments into the half they had their first chance as Akram Afif traded a neat one-two with Santi Cazorla, before his deft chip sailed just over the bar.

Xavi’s side continued to press their opponents and duely found parity thanks to VAR. Rayyan defender Dame Traoré clumsily clipped Akram Afif in the box. After checking the incident the referee duely pointed to the spot. Santi Cazorla stepped up and made no mistake from twelve yards to put the Woves back into the contest.

Sadd continued to create chances and Akram Afif perhaps should have put his side into the lead with a poked shot that flew inches wide. It was the Qatari winger that was at the center of controversy when he tripped in the box with a minute left to go. The referee initially pointed to the spot, but after checking the result again on the screen he reversed his decision, much to the anger of the Al Sadd bench.

Immediately the full-time whistle blew and the contest went into a sudden death penalty shoot-out. Every player held they nerve aside from Shojae Khalilzadeh who saw his spot-kick saved. With the Amir Cup on the line, South Korean Jung Woo-young stepped up to lash the penalty into the top corner to ensure that Al Sadd retained the Amir Cup.

