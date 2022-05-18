Former PSV boss Schmidt takes over at Benfica

Former PSV Eindhoven coach Roger Schmidt has signed a two-year deal with Benfica, the Lisbon club announced on Wednesday.

The move had been widely anticipated in the Portuguese media since Schmidt turned down a contract extension at PSV.

"Bem-vindo Roger Schmidt! Welcome, coach!" tweeted Benfica.

Benfica parted ways with Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus at the end of December with reserve team coach Nelson Verissimo elevated on an interim basis until the end of the season,

They finished third in the domestic championship behind Porto and Sporting, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Liverpool.

Schmidt, 55, took over the reins of PSV in the summer of 2020 after a spell in China with Beijing Guoan. He previously coached Red Bull Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

PSV announced at the end of March that former Dutch and Manchester United international striker Ruud van Nistelrooy would succeed Schmidt until 2025.