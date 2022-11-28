العربية
Live Blog: Portugal vs Uruguay

Follow our live updates of Portugal vs Uruguay from the Lusail Stadium!

Reuters

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

 

Here's Uruguay's XI for this evening's battle! Edinson Cavani comes into the starting XI in place of Luis Suarez. 

 

This is how Fernando Santos sets up his Portugal side to face Uruguay! Can Ronaldo and Co. build on that opening 3-2 victory over Ghana? 

 

How do you see tonight's game going...? Get involved via our Twitter page with your predictions!\

 

beIN SPORTS' Aarran Summers explores the key talking points ahead of our final match of the evening.

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of what's sure to be a fiery matchup between Portugal and Uruguay in Group H. We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening and as always, you can watch the action unfold LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

