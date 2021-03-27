Portugal appeared to be cruising to victory in Belgrade when leading 2-0 at the interval through Liverpool winger Diogo Jota's first-half double.

However, Nemanja Radonjic's half-time introduction proved crucial for Serbia, though, as he set up Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic to net in the first 15 minutes of the second period.

Portugal failed to hit back, with Cristiano Ronaldo denied a stoppage-time winner in which his effort seemed to creep over the goal-line, although the officials denied the goal, to the protestations of the Portugal captain.