Brazil 98 WC journey

Ronaldo's 02 WC journey

"Ronaldo was my hero. He was the best striker I’ve ever seen. He was so fast he could score from nothing and could shoot the ball better than anyone.’’ – Lionel Messi

When a young six-year-old by the name of Lionel Messi watched Argentina’s friendly against Brazil in 1994, he like everyone was watching the beginning of a future global star. Ronaldo was already lighting up the club stage with stunning performances for Cruzeiro. Now he was about to make his international debut in a two-nil win. Fast forward two months, Ronaldo scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win over Iceland.

Such performances did not go unnoticed. Ronaldo was selected for the World Cup in the United States. He did not feature but the young striker learned many a valuable lesson. Ronaldo was already a world champion after having only just over a year of senior football.

By the time Ronaldo travelled to his second World Cup, he was already an Olympic bronze medallist and Copa America winner for Brazil. The 21-year-old had enjoyed great success with PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona and was now plying his trade in Italy for Inter Milan.

The stage was set for Ronaldo at the World Cup in France. He scored four goals and made three assists as Brazil progressed to their second Final in as many tournaments. It was a fairy-tale finale, the holders against the hosts.

On the morning of the final, Ronaldo suffered a seizure. He had fainted at lunch according to the team doctor Lidio Toledo. Roberto Carlos claimed the great Brazilian was suffering from a bout of nerves. The first team sheet an hour before kick-off did not have Ronaldo in the starting line-up. The second one did. It confused the watching world; it handed France a stunning advantage. Something was wrong in the Brazilian camp.

When the teams appeared in the tunnel, it was evident that Ronaldo was not fully fit. France looked to take advantage of a troubled Brazil team. The head coach, Mario Zagello, considered substituting Ronaldo during the first half. Brazil was humiliated at the Stade de France. A heavy 3-0 defeat saw their national press quick to destroy the team. A mortified Ronaldo would have his moment in Japan four years later.

Ronaldo was close to missing out on the next World Cup due to injury. He missed the entire qualification campaign and it showed as Brazil scraped through. Ronaldo was older, stronger and crucially more determined. The pain of that night from Paris gave Ronaldo nightmares. Now he was desperate to lift the trophy.

Brazil reached their third final in a row. Ronaldo was in fantastic form. He scored in every game except the quarter-final win over England. The final in Yokohama was his chance for redemption. His new moon haircut shifted attention away from his recent injuries. It also started a new trend with many of the Brazilian youngsters.

The pressure was on Germany to contain Ronaldo in the showdown, but the number nine had other ideas. Ronaldo scored twice as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners in the final. Cue pandemonium. He was a World Cup champion again, but this time, Ronaldo had played a significant part in their campaign. His status as a World Cup legend was now complete.

Ronaldo played his final World Cup in 2006. He retired from international football in 2011, having scored 62 goals in 98 appearances. He finished as a nation’s record top goal scorer. An incredible achievement considering the number of injuries he suffered.

Ronaldo will never forget the painful night in Paris in 1998, but he certainly made for it in what was a magical night in Japan four years later.