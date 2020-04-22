Ronaldo at Inter & Real: A Story of Goals & Heart-Breaking Injuries

Joel Richards

A global superstar who scored goals for fun and made it look so easy in the process, Ronaldo was the game’s poster boy in the 1990s.

It was little wonder that Inter Milan had no hesitation in breaking the world record transfer fee in 1997 to secure O Fenomeno’s services. After his stunning exploits at Barcelona were followed by a triumphant Copa America that ended in glory for Brazil and a player of the tournament accolade for Ronaldo, £19 million brought the Rio De Janeiro native to the San Siro.

His first season in Italy yielded 34 goals in just 37 appearances, and his strike in the 1998 UEFA Cup Final against Lazio sealed a comprehensive 3-0 win for Inter. In a league that was renowned for its tight defences and lack of space, Ronaldo ran riot.

Not for the first time, injury misfortune would befall Ronaldo again in November 1999 as he ruptured a tendon in his knee during a Serie A fixture against Lecce. Despite a brief comeback in April 2000 during the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio, more heartache followed after a complete rupture of the knee-cap tendons would side-line the striker for almost two years.

During his time out, Ronaldo underwent two operations and months of rehabilitation in a bid to get fit for the 2002 World Cup. The hard work paid off as he righted the wrongs of the 1998 tournament and his eight goals, two of which sealed a 2-0 victory over Germany in the final, earned him the golden boot and another lucrative transfer.

In the midst of their Galactico era, Real Madrid brought the former Barcelona man to the Santiago Bernabeu for €46 million. Although the electrifying bursts of pace that once defined his game were gone, the predatory instinct still remained and his 23 league goals helped clinch the La Liga title for Real in his first season.

The undoubted highlight from that year, however, is the stunning hat-trick Ronaldo claimed in a UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final against Manchester United. The first was a deadly finish that was executed first time after a perfect through ball from Guti. Although the second was a simple tap-in, the third was a solo piece of magic as his solo run ended in a glorious 25-yarder that curled past Fabien Barthez. Old Trafford could only stand and applaud.

Sadly, injury continued to blight a glittering career and in spite of winning the Pichichi for the second time in 2003-04, a knock forced Ronaldo to miss a crucial Champions League tie against Monaco that saw Los Blancos eliminated. When fit however, the goals came and his 104 strikes in all competitions saw him become the fifth foreigner to achieve a century in Real colours.

That said, Ronaldo’s final 18 months in the Spanish capital pointed towards a worrying sign. Further injuries and allegations that he was overweight contributed to a declined output in goals, and in January 2007 Fabio Capello sold the striker to AC Milan.

The end may have been tragic, but that shouldn’t be the abiding memory of a striker who truly was a great of his era. Ronaldo’s capability to score out of nothing and laser-sharp accuracy created an aura that bewitched not just fans, but teammates alike.