Aarran Summers

5. Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig



Leipzig’s youngest ever player, Dayot Upamecano continues to increase expectations in the Bundesliga. The talented 21-year-old scored the club’s 100th goal in Germany’s top flight two years ago, but it is his defending that has starred in the league this campaign. The dynamic defender is known for his extraordinary acceleration and aggression. He is yet to make his senior debut for World Champions, France, however, if his rise continues then he will become a decent player for club and country.



4. Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund



Number four in the list is Upamecano’s international teammate, Dan-Axel Zagadou. The 20-year-old is another player who has risen through the ranks for his international side. Zagadou is also enjoying a decent career in the Bundesliga. Arguably one of the best centre-backs in Germany over the last couple of seasons, Borussia Dortmund are naturally delighted with Zagadou’s meteoritic rise this campaign. A versatile player for the side, Zagadou plays with mature experience well much beyond his years.





3. Kai Havertz - Borussia Dortmund



A twenty-year-old with incredible potential, Kai Havertz has already stormed through the Bayer Leverkusen record books. Havertz was the club’s earliest Bundesliga debutant and goalscorer before he turned eighteen. He became the youngest player to reach a century of German top-flight appearances aged just 20 years, six months and five days.

Havertz scored seventeen goals last season and is finding his feet once against this campaign. The attacking midfielder has also garnered interest from home and abroad, and if he continues his potential, Havertz will become an icon of German football.



2. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund



There is a Borussia Dortmund star, and he goes from strength to strength. Last season was a record-breaking campaign for the Jadon Sancho. He became the youngest-ever player to score twelve goals in a season, overtaking the record set by Lukas Podolski who tallied eight.

He scored his ninth to break the record aged just 18 years and 336 days, while also providing eight assists. Sancho was rewarded with a place the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

This season, Sancho is currently third in the Bundesliga scoring charts, with fourteen goals. He’s also assisted fifteen times. Sancho is attracting attention from abroad, with rumours of a move to Liverpool gaining pace. Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler revealed to beIN SPORTS that Sancho would “look good in a red shirt!”

Erling Haaland's Bundesliga debut in all its glory 🙌



Sound on for this one! 🔊🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/ywWeTji7qV — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 19, 2020

1. Erling Braut Haaland - Borussia Dortmund



The number one on our list is Sancho’s teammate and a player who has become an absolute revelation, despite his short time in the Bundesliga. Haaland has become one of the big names in German football following his move Red Bull Salzburg in January.

His debut in the UEFA Champions League began with a sensational hat-trick. Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund continued Haaland’s run in the competition, although Paris Saint-Germain halted it in the round of 16. Haaland scored ten goals in just eight Champions League games. Known for his explosive pace, Haaland’s eye for goal is second to none. He possesses a phenomenal shot and a strike rate. Haaland will continue to break records through his career.