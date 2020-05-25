Naz Majeed

Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich

Kick-Off 19:30

The biggest game in German football kicks off on Tuesday night as Der Klassiker makes its way to the Signal Iduna Park. Visitors Bayern Munich are top of the table, four points ahead of the hosts Borussia Dortmund, and a win for either could be pivotal for the title race.

Both sides will be missing key personnel, with Dortmund skipper Marco Reus ruled out via injury. Dortmund may also miss influential Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel, who is racing for fitness, but Bayern themselves may be without their own midfield metronome Thiago Alcantara, who is still doubtful for the game.

One key factor in this strangest of times is the fact that since the Bundesliga resumed on 16 May, only 3 of the 18 games played have resulted in home wins, and without the famous Yellow Wall in Westfalen, Dortmund will be lacking one of their most iconic and potent advantages in one of their toughest tests yet.

All to play four! 👊



Just 4️⃣ points separates the top two in the Bundesliga...



🏟 @BVB v @FCBayernEN

🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT

📺 HD11



Watch Der Klassiker live this Tuesday on beIN SPORTS! #beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/D7idriSn2t — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 24, 2020

Key Notes:

Dortmund have lost the last two league meetings with Bayern Munich 4-0 and 5-0, though both games were played at the Allianz Arena. Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the German Super Cup at the start of the season, with goals coming from Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer (who has since left the club).

Dortmund have lost just one of the last four meetings with Bayern at home, winning two and drawing one, with coach Lucien Favre having a 100% record against Bayern at home.

Bayern Munich have scored 80 goals in 27 games, a new Bundesliga record.

Since moving to Bayern in 2011, no other goalkeeper in Europe’s top 5 leagues has kept as many clean sheets as Manuel Neuer (127).



Probable Lineups:

Dortmund: Bürki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bayern: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

Players to Watch:

Jadon Sancho - The star among stars in a young and vibrant Dortmund side, Jadon Sancho was already more than impressive before the suspension of the Bundesliga season, but since then has picked up his 16th assist of the campaign, the best return for any Dortmund player for 15 years. He still has more than enough time to raise that bar to even greater heights, and a successful display in Der Klassiker will only add to his growing reputation. It will be interesting to see if he operates on the same flank as Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, if the Canadian full-back starts, with neither player known for their defensive nous.

Thomas Muller - Doing one better than Sancho with 17 assists is Thomas Muller, the self-proclaimed Raumdeuter. Never fixed in a single position, the German is not quite a winger, or striker, or attacking midfielder, but drifts in and out of space, looking for the right time to make his mark. He has created 17 goals from 27 Matchdays in the Bundesliga, equalling the record held by Kevin De Bruyne for Wolfsburg in 2014/15. His link-up play with Robert Lewandowski will likely be key to the end result.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-3 Bayern

Haaland vs Lewandowski is the duel that has most people excited, with Lewandowski having scored 17 goals in this league fixture, 12 of those goals coming in the last 6 meetings between the sides.

Haaland is one of three Dortmund players to have scored at least ten Bundesliga goals this season (they are the only team able to boast this), and so expect goals as the top two collide. The wingbacks Achraf Hakimi and Alphonso Davies will play a vital role, as will the presence (or absence) or the likes of Witsel and Thiago in what will likely be a decisive Klassiker.

Bayern will likely edge it - just about - en route to their 8th consecutive title, though a draw will do well for them as well. Dortmund need to win to reel them in and so need to attack but maybe punished on the break, and the lack of home support may yet hurt them.