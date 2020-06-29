Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 34 By beIN SPORTS June 29, 2020 15:21 3:47 min Best Goals -Latest Videos 3:47 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 34 3:29 min Report: Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid 3:51 min Report: Newcastle 0-2 Man City 3:24 min Milan 2-0 Roma: Report 3:18 min Report: Leicester 0-1 Chelsea 3:59 min Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal 3:20 min Report: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Alaves 2:41 min Klopp Pays Tribute to Past Liverpool Greats 24:50 min Watch Now - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference 4:58 min Report: Norwich City 1-2 Man United