Andrej Kramaric netted four goals as Borussia Dortmund's campaign ended in a humiliating manner with a 4-0 thrashing by Hoffenheim.

It was the Croatian, rather than Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, who stole the show at Signal Iduna Park with a goal glut to ensure Hoffenheim finished sixth - good enough to qualify for the group stages of next season's Europa League.

BVB were already assured of a second-placed finish, and they left Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho on the bench until half-time, but they suffered a heavy loss just two days after it was confirmed boss Lucien Favre will be back next season.

Former Leicester City striker Kramaric scored twice before the break and added another two within five minutes of the restart to take his tally for the season to 12.