Robert Lewandowski scored two goals and set up another in a record-breaking day for the striker as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory over Freiburg.

Bayern gave starts to goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, resting Manuel Neuer, and wingers Michael Cuisance and Sarpreet Singh after clinching the title with victory at Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men were still dominant at the Allianz Arena with Lewandowski - whose goal at the Weserstadion wrapped up an eighth successive Bundesliga crown - unsurprisingly to the fore.

Lewandowski teed up Joshua Kimmich for the opener and his brace, separated by a response from Lucas Holer, secured a routine win that ends Freiburg's Europa League hopes.

His double takes Lewandowski to 33 Bundesliga goals this term, meaning he has sole ownership of the record for most goals in a season by a non-German player.

Despite their changes, Bayern were on the front foot from the off and after 15 minutes they got the reward their start deserved.

Talisman Lewandowski turned provider as he laid the ball off on the edge of the area, Kimmich making no mistake as he slotted into the bottom-left corner.

Lewandowski was soon celebrating his 32nd league goal of the season, though, the Poland international given the simplest of tasks as he nodded in on the rebound after Alexander Schwolow could only parry Leon Goretzka's low effort into the air.

Freiburg halved the deficit against the run of play as Jonathan Schmid's shot from a tight angle deflected off Ulreich and into the path of Holer to tap in from point-blank range.

However, the two-goal cushion was swiftly re-established as Bayern took advantage of some haphazard defending from the visitors.

Lucas Hernandez was left in far too much space on the left flank and his low near-post cross was deftly turned home by Lewandowski.

Only a superb diving save from Schwolow denied Thomas Muller a goal on his 350th Bundesliga appearance after Freiburg sloppily conceded possession on the edge of their own box.

Bayern took their foot off the gas in the second half but easily saw out the game and were denied a late fourth by the woodwork as substitute Kingsley Coman struck the crossbar.



What does it mean? - Brilliant Bayern end Freiburg dream

On the hunt for the treble, Bayern look well set to challenge for Champions League glory in Lisbon next month. Freiburg's dreams of continental competition next season are over because of this result and wins for Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim.



Lewandowski surpasses Aubameyang

It would take something incredible for Lewandowski to break Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season next weekend but, after tying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's record of 31 from 2016-17, he surpassed the former Borussia Dortmund striker with a typically clinical display of finishing.



Freiburg falter at the back

Defensive solidity was required for Freiburg to have a hope of claiming a shock result. They offered anything but, much to the annoyance of coach Christian Streich on the touchline.



What's next?

Bayern round off a unique but ultimately triumphant league campaign at Wolfsburg on Saturday. Freiburg bid farewell to the Schwarzwald-Stadion, with Schalke the final visitors before they move into a new stadium next season.