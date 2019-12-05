Gulf Cup - Saudi Arabia Vs Qatar - Match Reaction



Herve Renard talked up the fighting qualities of his side as Saudi Arabia put in a gritty defensive performance to edge out Qatar 1-0 on Thursday evening.

Renard, who is managing in Asia for the first time admitted the contest was not the prettiest, yet his side showed their qualaties to come away with the win.

“It was of course a very tough game, during the second half it was not the most beautiful football, with the discipline you have to fight.”

Saudi scored against the run of play in the first half, and Renard praised the efficacy of his side.

“We did well in the first half, we scored without having many chances. It’s my first tournament in this gulf region, at the moment we have qualified for the final.”

Saudi Arabia will play Bahrain in the final on Sunday, and now the Green Falcons will turn their attentions to wining a fourth Gulf title.

“The most important thing is now to go and win the cup.”

As for Qatar, coach Felix Sanchez was proud of the performance of his side, despite losing out on a place in the final.

“You lose when you play bad, but I am quite proud of the players in the effort that they put in today.”

Saudi Arabia played defensively to close out the second half, yet Sanchez refused to make excuses for his side, stressing that his players should rise to the challenge.

“That was the way that they decided to play. For the game is not good, but the players need to keep focus and need to play in these circumstances.”

Sanchez admitted his coaching staff will look back at the result to see how his side failed to convert any chances.

“I think the opposition did great defensive work, and we couldn’t score we had the opportunity but we couldn’t make it. At the end of the day we were not effective and we need to analyse the result.”

