Al-Duhail defeat Al-Shabab to reach AFC Champions League semi-finals February 23, 2023 18:35 3:59 min Al-Duhail defeat Al-Shabab to reach the AFC Champions League semi-finals for the first time in their history! AFC Champions League Al Duhail -Latest Videos 3:59 min Highlights: Al-Duhail 2-1 Al-Shabab 7:01 min Murray seals Qatar Open semi-final place 5:49 min Rublev beaten by Lehecka 4:23 min Inter Milan 1 Porto 0 - Highlights 4:01 min RB Leipzig 1 Manchester City 1 - Highlights 6:29 min Andy Murray gets the better of Alexander Zverev 4:47 min Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Napoli 2 - Highlights 6:07 min Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid - Highlights 4:53 min Holders Al Hilal storm into quarters 4:16 min Murray Reaches 2nd Round