Today at the World Cup: Ary Borges hat-trick has Brazil up and running
FIFA Women's World Cup
Borges hat-trick has Brazil up and running

Ary Borges stole the headlines on day five of the Women’s World Cup as her hat-trick helped Brazil thrash tournament debutant Panama 4-0 in Adelaide.

Lucy Bronze recalls 2015 World Cup to allay fears about England’s Haiti display
FIFA Women's World Cup
Lucy Bronze recalls 2015 World Cup to allay fears about England’s Haiti display
Lucy Staniforth hopes to have England future as she prepares to leave camp
FIFA Women's World Cup
Lucy Staniforth hopes to have England future as she prepares to leave camp
Rachel Daly frustrated to start England’s opening World Cup game on the bench
FIFA Women's World Cup
Daly frustrated to be benched for World Cup opener
Cutting edge missing for unconvincing England, admits boss Sarina Wiegman
FIFA Women's World Cup
England boss admits her side lacked cutting edge
England labour to opening win over Haiti thanks to Georgia Stanway penalty
FIFA Women's World Cup
England labour to opening Group D win over Haiti
Rapinoe has changed the world - emotional O'Hara
United States star Kelley O'Hara broke down as she described the impact veteran Megan Rapinoe has had during her career.FIFA Women's World Cup
Dream come true for World Cup Officials
It's not just the players who've aspired to reach this World Cup over the years, Officials are buzzing too.FIFA Women's World Cup
Matildas focused inwards ahead of opener against Ireland
Australia
AUS
Republic of Ireland
IRL
AustraliaRepublic of Ireland
FIFA Women's World Cup
Beckham praises 'inspirational' Lionesses in interview with Russo
Former England captain David Beckham sat down with Lionesses star Alessia Russo ahead of the Women's World CupFIFA Women's World Cup
‘Beyond legendary’ – Jude Bellingham pays heartfelt tribute to Trevor Francis
Championship‘Beyond legendary’ – Jude Bellingham pays heartfelt tribute to Trevor Francis
Wilfried Zaha signs for Galatasaray in three-year deal
FootballZaha joins Galatasaray on three-year deal
Breaking News - Trevor Francis dies aged 69
00:44
FootballFormer England striker Trevor Francis dies at age of 69
Today at the World Cup: Ary Borges hat-trick has Brazil up and running
FIFA Women's World CupBorges hat-trick has Brazil up and running
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer joins Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich
BundesligaSabitzer joins Dortmund from Bayern Munich
Hearts fend off hijack attempt to sign Peterborough centre-back Frankie Kent
FootballHearts fend off hijack attempt to sign Peterborough centre-back Frankie Kent
PSG give Kylian Mbappe permission to talk to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal
FootballPSG gives Mbappe green light for Al Hilal talks
Breaking News - Trevor Francis dies aged 69
00:44
FootballTributes paid to ‘wonderful gentleman’ Francis
Trevor Francis’ career in pictures
FootballTrevor Francis’ career in pictures
Celtic sign South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeon-kyu
PremiershipCeltic snaps up South Korean duo

