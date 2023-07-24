Competitions
Borges hat-trick has Brazil up and running
Ary Borges stole the headlines on day five of the Women’s World Cup as her hat-trick helped Brazil thrash tournament debutant Panama 4-0 in Adelaide.
Lucy Bronze recalls 2015 World Cup to allay fears about England’s Haiti display
Lucy Staniforth hopes to have England future as she prepares to leave camp
Daly frustrated to be benched for World Cup opener
England boss admits her side lacked cutting edge
England labour to opening Group D win over Haiti
United States star Kelley O'Hara broke down as she described the impact veteran Megan Rapinoe has had during her career.
It's not just the players who've aspired to reach this World Cup over the years, Officials are buzzing too.
AUS
IRL
AustraliaRepublic of Ireland
Former England captain David Beckham sat down with Lionesses star Alessia Russo ahead of the Women's World Cup
