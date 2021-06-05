WATCH the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Richarlison and Neymar combined for the decisive 65th-minute goal as Brazil made it five wins from five matches on the road to Qatar 2022 in Porto Alegre on Saturday (AEST).

With all eyes on the upcoming Copa America, due to start in Brazil on 14 June (AEST) amid reports some of the Selecao players do not want to compete, Richarlison broke the deadlock with a powerful strike behind closed doors.

Neymar sealed the win with a re-taken penalty in the 94th minute to send Tite's men four points clear atop the qualifying standings.

It was a clash between the two top-scoring teams in FIFA World Cup qualifying, Ecuador having scored 13 goals through four rounds, while Brazil had found the back of the net on 12 occasions.

But chances were few and far between, especially in the first half, with Ecuador looking comfortable away from home amid Brazil's subdued play.

Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa, who had forced goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez into a routine save earlier in the half, did put the ball in the back of the net for Brazil three minutes before half-time but it was ruled out for offside.

Brazil, which was playing for the first time since November's 2-0 win in Uruguay, was largely toothless in the opening 45 minutes, and it did not face a shot on target for the third occasion in its five qualifying games.

Neymar, the subject of a scary incident prior to kick-off as two overexcited fans charged at the Paris Saint-Germain star and attempted to steal his shoes, continued to be in the thick of the action with a couple of strikes.

He was the architect for the opening goal just past the hour mark, playing in Richarlison, whose shot proved too hot to handle for Dominguez at the front post.

That goal brought Brazil to life as Gabigol had two good chances to double the lead for the Selecao.

With 18 minutes remaining, Gabigol got on the end of Gabriel Jesus's reverse pass but Dominguez was quick off his line to thwart the Flamengo star.

Gabigol was unable to divert his header on target three minutes later after Richarlison did superbly well to keep the ball in play.

Brazil was awarded a penalty after a VAR (video assistant referee) check at the death and while Neymar's initial penalty was saved by Dominguez in the first minute of stoppage-time, an encroachment spared the star's blushes as he made no mistake a second time around.