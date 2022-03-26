Verratti, Jorginho among Italy camp exodus

Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi and Gianluca Mancini also returned to their clubs ahead of schedule, with the latter two having sustained knocks.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is expected to ring the changes in a friendly against Turkey on Wednesday (AEDT) after the Azzurri's shock defeat to North Macedonia in a FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on Friday (AEDT).

The UEFA Euro 2020 champion's first home loss in FIFA World Cup qualifying meant it failed to reach successive finals for the first time in its history., having previously failed to negotiate the groups stage at the 2010 and 2014 finals.

Instead of taking on Portugal in the play-off final, Italy will depart for Konya on Monday.