Mbappe out of France squad with calf injury

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been granted permission to return to Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a right calf injury.

Mbappe will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland as a result. 

The French Football Federation confirmed that no replacement would be called up.  

Mbappe was taken off in the closing stages of France’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina. 

Despite the draw, Les Bleus sit top of Group D, four points clear of their next opponent Ukraine with four games remaining.  

The 22 year-old will hope to recover in time to return to league action for his club against Clermont on 11 September. 

