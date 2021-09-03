Mbappe out of France squad with calf injury

Mbappe will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland as a result.

The French Football Federation confirmed that no replacement would be called up.

Mbappe was taken off in the closing stages of France’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Despite the draw, Les Bleus sit top of Group D, four points clear of their next opponent Ukraine with four games remaining.

The 22 year-old will hope to recover in time to return to league action for his club against Clermont on 11 September.