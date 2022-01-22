Liverpool's stars to face off for World Cup spot

Salah and Mane, both presently contesting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, have been an integral part of Liverpool's success over the past few years, and are considered to be two of the world's best forwards.

However, just one of them will be at the World Cup later this year after Salah's Egypt was paired with Mane's Senegal in the African qualifying play-off round.

The remaining 10 teams in African qualifying will face off in two-legged play-offs for the continent's five spots at the tournament.

Algeria will play Cameroon, Nigeria was paired with Ghana, while Morocco has been drawn against DR Congo.

The final tie will see Tunisia face Mali, with all fixtures taking place in March.