Injured Sancho withdraws from England squad

England thrashed Hungary 4-0 in Budapest as it made it four wins from four games in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Sancho, who left Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester United ahead of the 2021-2022 season, was not involved at Puskas Arena after suffering an injury in training.

The winger will now not feature in the upcoming matches against Andorra and Poland either.

England confirmed on Sunday (AEST) that the 21-year-old had returned to his club but is expected to be fit for the Red Devils' clash with Newcastle United on 12 September (AEST).

That game at Old Trafford will likely see Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut for United, after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's dramatic return.

Gareth Southgate, who sees his side face Andorra on Monday (AEST) and Poland on Thursday (AEST), was already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Everton striker having pulled out because of a thigh injury.