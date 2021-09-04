Aussies Abroad
World Cup Qualifiers

Injured Sancho withdraws from England squad

Jadon Sancho has withdrawn from England's squad after sustaining a minor knock ahead of the win over Hungary on Friday (AEST).

The FA via Getty Images

England thrashed Hungary 4-0 in Budapest as it made it four wins from four games in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Sancho, who left Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester United ahead of the 2021-2022 season, was not involved at Puskas Arena after suffering an injury in training. 

The winger will now not feature in the upcoming matches against Andorra and Poland either.

England confirmed on Sunday (AEST) that the 21-year-old had returned to his club but is expected to be fit for the Red Devils' clash with Newcastle United on 12 September (AEST).

That game at Old Trafford will likely see Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut for United, after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's dramatic return.

Gareth Southgate, who sees his side face Andorra on Monday (AEST) and Poland on Thursday (AEST), was already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Everton striker having pulled out because of a thigh injury.

News England Football Jadon Sancho FIFA World Cup World Cup qualifiers
Previous Bale would support walk-off amid racist abuse
Read
Bale would support walk-off amid racist abuse
Next Luis Enrique abandons automatic qualification
Read
Luis Enrique abandons automatic qualification

Latest Stories

>