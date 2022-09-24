As Portugal cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Czech Republic, Luis Enrique's side failed to make the most of its superiority in Zaragoza and slumped to a first defeat since the 2021 UEFA Nations League final loss to France.

Despite dominating the ball, Spain struggled to carve out chances and was behind in the 21st minute as Manuel Akanji met Ruben Vargas's delivery with a header that found the top-right corner.

The only other first-half shot on target for either team arrived just before the break when Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon was forced to keep Xherdan Shaqiri's effort out at his near post after the winger's incisive run.

It took 55 minutes for Spain to muster an accurate attempt and it brought the equaliser, with Jordi Alba hammering home after Marco Asensio released him at the end of a brilliant solo run.

But Switzerland quickly restored its lead with Eric Garcia knocking into his own net after Akanji's flick-on from another Vargas corner.

La Roja played most of the final 30 minutes camped in Switzerland's half, but Spain's only clear opportunity saw Yann Sommer get down to thwart Carlos Soler and seal victory in stoppage-time.