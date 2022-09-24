The Manchester United full-back opened the scoring after 33 minutes, with club-mate Bruno Fernandes doubling Portugal's lead before Patrik Schick smashed a penalty over the bar after a video assistant referee) VAR call at the end of the first half.

Dalot scored again shortly after the break, and Diogo Jota added gloss to the scoreline late on.

The result moves Portugal above Spain in the standings with one round of games left to play.

Antonin Barak wasted the best chance for Czech Republic on the half-hour mark as he headed wide. He would rue his error when Dalot broke the deadlock from close range from Rafael Leao's cutback.

A dramatic end to the opening half saw Fernandes volley home Mario Rui's cross to double Portugal's lead, before Cristiano Ronaldo was penalised for handball at the other end, the VAR intervention resulting in a penalty which Schick wasted.

Any hopes of a comeback for Czech Republic suffered a significant dent six minutes after the restart, Dalot netting his second of the game when he curled home a low effort from outside the penalty area.

Further opportunities were few and far between, but there was time for Portugal to extend its lead further, Jota heading home after a corner in the 82nd minute.