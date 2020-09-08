Ronaldo became just the second men's player to a century of strikes for his country as he netted a stunning free-kick late in the first half in Stockholm on Wednesday (AEST).

That effort came after Gustav Svensson was sent off for the home side, who never threatened to rescue a result, with Ronaldo instead adding another wonderful goal after the break.

Having also thrashed Croatia last week, Portugal - winner of the inaugural UEFA Nations League - tops Group A3 just ahead of world champion France through two matches.

Fernando Santos' men survived an early scare as Marcus Berg wastefully skewed a header wide, although the visitors were similarly profligate as Pepe failed to turn in a glorious cross from Bernardo Silva, who was injured in the process.

Ronaldo was twice then denied his milestone goal as Robin Olsen made a pair of instinctive stops with his legs, blocking a snapshot on the turn before diverting a powerful one-on-one blast onto the crossbar and over.

But the game was taken away from Sweden on the brink of half-time as Svensson, already booked, lunged in recklessly on Joao Moutinho and was shown a second yellow card.

Ronaldo dispatched the subsequent free-kick into the top-left corner to finally bring up his ton after a near 10-month wait.

Portugal toiled in pursuit of a second and Bruno Fernandes prodded against the bar, so it was predictably left to Ronaldo to make the points safe, his 101st goal at this level a beautiful effort curled over Olsen into the top-right corner.

Joao Felix might have added his name to the scoresheet in the closing stages but could not stretch to reach Fernandes' low ball and then found Olsen his equal.