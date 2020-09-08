Although he was made to wait almost a year since his 99th international goal, the prolific forward racked up a century for Portugal against Sweden on Wednesday (AEST).

In doing so, Ronaldo becomes just the second male player to tally 100 at international level and is closing in on Ali Daei's record haul of 109 for Iran.

This was another special strike. Below, we have selected five of Ronaldo's greatest goals for Portugal.



Denmark v Portugal (October, 2011)

Ronaldo could have his own wing in the Hall of Fame for free-kicks - including Wednesday's milestone goal - and this effort would be at home among them.

Portugal was trailing 2-0 in the Euro 2012 qualifier with the match in injury time, but Ronaldo enjoyed a moment to remember by smashing home an unstoppable 30-yard effort from the left into the far corner with power and dip – a simply glorious strike.



Armenia v Portugal (June, 2015)

Nearly three years on and again in a European Championship qualifier, Ronaldo played a star turn as Portugal won a thriller 3-2 in Armenia.

Having already levelled from the penalty spot and put his side ahead with an impudent finish, Ronaldo celebrated his hat-trick by taking a beautiful touch from a dropping ball, turning sharply and lashing into the top-right corner from 25 yards.



Hungary v Portugal (June, 2016)

A year later, Portugal fell behind to Hungary in Lyon during Euro 2016 three times and it was Ronaldo who dragged his team level on the second occasion with a display of fine skill.

The captain added a deft flick with his trailing leg to Joao Mario's right-wing cross to make it 2-2 and he cancelled out Balazs Dzsudzsak's second with a double of his own. It was enough to send Portugal into the knockout stages and from there they claimed a maiden international title.



Portugal v Spain (June, 2018)

Having twice given his side the lead, Ronaldo found Portugal 3-2 down to its Iberian neighbour in their thrilling opener at the 2018 World Cup.

There was a sense of inevitability when he stood over an 88th-minute free-kick and the execution was sheer perfection as he left David de Gea with no chance.



Portugal v Switzerland (June, 2019)

Another game, another Ronaldo hat-trick – this time at last year's inaugural Nations League Finals. It was again a trademark free-kick that got the Ronaldo ball rolling and he swept home a second to restore Portugal's lead.

But Ronaldo saved the best for the last in the final minute of normal time, picking up the ball wide on the left, adding a couple of trademark silky step overs, jinking inside the defender and rifling home into the bottom-right corner.