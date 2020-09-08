Fernandes in awe of centurion Ronaldo

Ronaldo came into the Nations League match looking for a milestone strike at international level and the superstar captain reached a century of Portugal goals just before half-time on in Stockholm Wednesday (AEST).

Gustav Svensson was sent off for a second bookable offence, allowing Ronaldo to fire in a stunning free-kick to celebrate his 100th Portugal goal.

Portugal were in complete control but needed a second goal of similarly high quality from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to make the points safe in the Group A3 encounter.

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes said: "We know that [with Ronaldo] it is easier to reach the goal.

"He has a nose for goal and can solve a game at any time.

"That was what happened before half-time, in a free-kick situation. Just yesterday he had six or seven like that in training and today he did the same.

"It's great to have Cristiano. He makes any team stronger."

Portugal could not match the four goals they ran in against Croatia last week, though, and Fernandes added: "We managed the game well, we knew how to take advantage of opportunities.

"We could have scored more goals, but we are happy here, because we took what was important and we are at the top of the group."