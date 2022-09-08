The sides were drawing 1-1 at half-time at AFG Arena on Friday (AEST) after Mirlind Kryeziu converted a penalty to cancel out Marquinhos' 16th-minute opener.

It was decided that a period of reflection would be held ahead of the second half, with Arsenal playing the remainder of the Group A contest with black armbands.

Eddie Nketiah – heavily involved at both ends – put Arsenal back ahead after the hour mark in Switzerland and the visitors saw out their sixth win in seven matches this season.

Zurich is winless in seven league matches in what has been a poor start to the season and was behind early on against Arsenal.

Nketiah carried the ball down the left and picked out Marquinhos, who thumped an impressive first-time finish into the roof of the net.

Having played a big part in that opener, Nketiah went from hero to zero when bringing down Fidan Aliti to concede a penalty, which Kryeziu slotted in to level up the contest.

After a sombre start to the second period, Arsenal soon got going and regained their lead through an Nketiah header – Marquinhos turning provider with his cross from the right.

Arsenal was unable to find a third goal, but it held its opponent firmly at bay to respond to Monday's loss against Manchester United in the best way possible.