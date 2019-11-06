LaLiga
UEFA Europa League

Duarte piles more pressure on Arsenal

An injury-time equaliser from Bruno Duarte sealed a 1-1 draw for Vitoria SC against Arsenal on Wednesday (AEDT) and stopped the Gunners from qualifying for the last 32 of the Europa League.

Getty Images

Defiant Emery responds to Mourinho-Arsenal links

The visitor looked set to claim a win that would have guaranteed their place in the knockouts when Shkodran Mustafi headed in Nicolas Pepe's free-kick 10 minutes from time.

However, Duarte's acrobatic finish denied Unai Emery's side from a fourth win in as many European games this season and means they must wait a little longer to secure a place in the next round.

It was nearly much worse for Arsenal, who saw Mustafi deflect a cross onto the post before Rochinha rifled a half-volley wide in the closing moments of a rain-soaked encounter in Guimaraes.

 

News Arsenal Football UEFA Europa League
Previous Napoli may punish players for training rebellion
Read
Napoli may punish players for training rebellion
Next Platini claims PSG lacks identity
Read
Platini claims PSG lacks identity

Latest Stories