Arteta demands improvement despite win over Bodo

Bukayo Saka's deflected 24th-minute goal gave the Gunners the lead, but they faced serious pressure in the second half as their host pushed for an equaliser.

Tthe Norwegian champion's attempts to maintain its run of 14 straight home victories in European competition was ultimately ended however as its visitor clung on for 11 wins across 12 games this season.

Speaking afterwards however, Arteta acknowledged his side needed to up their game on the whole, despite professing his satisfaction with another taut triumph.

"I'm really happy with the win against a team that has won the last 14 here at home," the Spaniard said.

"We were expecting a really tough night here, and we made a lot of changes again, but I’m delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for me and the team.

"They are really fast and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don’t usually expect. The ball was leaping, and it was out of your feet, and you give it away and the game becomes so fast.

"I'm happy, but at the same time we have to improve a lot."

Saka made it four goals for the season with his winner, but Arteta wants more from the 21-year-old.

"He can become much better," Arteta said. "He had moments in the game where he was really good and then moments he can improve and demand more of himself, especially defensively.

"There were moments where we allowed their left full-back to progress the play and break our press too easily. There are a lot of things to improve."

Arsenal was victorious despite making seven changes from the weekend's victory over Liverpool, and Arteta was delighted with the mentality of those he brought into the starting line-up.

"Today there were moments where we had to suffer, and we lost too many duels in the middle of the park," he said. "But the way the boys are trying and their hunger to win is there, and you can notice that."