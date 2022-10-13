Saka strike gives Arsenal the win in Norway

A clever move gave the England international the ball in a good shooting position, and his deflected shot came back off the 21-year-old and into the net to give the Gunners the lead.

Bodo pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but a combination of Matt Turner and poor finishing allowed the Gunners to hold on for all three points.

Mikel Arteta's men made it 11 wins from 12 in all competitions to start the season as they consolidate their position at the top of Group A.

Arsenal went in front after 24 minutes, Saka playing a lovely one-two with Albert Sambi Lokonga before getting a huge slice of luck, as his shot rebounded off a defender back onto the winger's chest before bouncing in with the goalkeeper completely wrong-footed.

Bodo had a fantastic opportunity to level soon after as Runar Espejord's flick-on put Amahl Pellegrino through on goal, only for the forward to fire horribly wide.

Pellegrino had another big opportunity after the break, but his sidefooted shot was comfortably saved by Turner, before Ola Solbakken smashed just over the crossbar.

Espejord then should have scored when the ball fell to him in the box, but blazed his effort over as Bodo continued to threaten.

The host was persistent in its search for an equaliser, but Arsenal saw the game out to record another important victory.