Bayern Munich defeated Inter 2-0 at San Siro in their Champions League opener thanks to a first-half strike from Leroy Sane and Danilo D'Ambrosio's own goal.

The visitor dominated the opening stages and deservedly went ahead through Sane when he brilliantly brought down a Joshua Kimmich long ball, before rounding Andre Onana and drilling home.

Julian Nagelsmann's side came under increasing Inter pressure in the second half, but D'Ambrosio's awkward attempt at a block from a Sane shot killed the game off and earned Bayern all three points.

Bayern has now won its last 19 Champions League openers, as the Bundesliga titan paved the way for what it hopes will be qualification from a tough Group C.