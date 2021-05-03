Stones relishing Mbappe and Neymar test May 4, 2021 01:40 0:41 min Manchester City defender John Stones is excited by the challenge of keeping PSG star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe quiet and leading City to a Champions League final. News Manchester United Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe UEFA Champions League John Stones -Latest Videos 1:52 min Henry admits Arsenal takeover won't be easy 0:41 min Stones relishing Mbappe and Neymar test 0:31 min Boris Johnson weighs in on Old Trafford protest 3:48 min Serie A: Torino v Parma 2:38 min Williams deals blow to Sevilla's faint title hopes 3:48 min Parma relegated from Serie A with Torino defeat 4:06 min Mwene screamer rescues point for Mainz 1:30 min Premier League: Burnley v West Ham 1:31 min Premier League: West Brom v Wolves 0:37 min Teenager Alcaraz sets up 'dream' Nadal clash