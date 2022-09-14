The reigning European champion had endured a frustrating day at the Santiago Bernabeu until Federico Valverde broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to play.

Substitute Marco Asensio then wrapped up the points in stoppage time to move Los Blancos to the top of Group F and give Carlo Ancelotti his 100th win in Europe's premier club competition.

Despite a spirited display – at odds with their below-par showing against Shakhtar Donetsk – Leipzig remain pointless after a second consecutive defeat.

Leipzig created the better of the chances in the first half as Christopher Nkunku called Thibaut Courtois into action following an early counter, while Emil Forsberg was just off target with a first-time effort.

A sliding Nkunku then came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute when Timo Werner's cross narrowly evaded him.

Although Luka Modric shot wide shortly before half-time, Madrid's first shot on target did not come until the 72nd minute as Peter Gulacsi denied Vinicius Junior and Asensio lifted the rebound over.

The breakthrough followed eight minutes later, however, with Valverde latching on to Vinicius' pass following a clever Rodrygo dummy, then cutting onto his left foot and slotting into the far corner.

And Asensio made the points safe, brilliantly sweeping a first-time effort into the top corner from Toni Kroos' lay-off.