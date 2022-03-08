The France star struck a late goal in Paris to give PSG a 1-0 lead heading into the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (AEDT).

Having sat out the Ligue 1 defeat to Nice due to suspension, Mbappe suffered a knock during training on Tuesday (AEDT), putting his involvement against Madrid in doubt.

PSG issued an update on Wednesday to say the latest checks on Mbappe's injury were again "reassuring" and that a further assessment would be made closer to kick-off.

Sergio Ramos continues to be unavailable but PSG said the defender will travel with the squad for the meeting with his old club.

Ander Herrera is out as the midfielder has conjunctivitis.