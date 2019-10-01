The visitor stunned the Santiago Bernabeu in the first half through two goals from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, but Sergio Ramos and Casemiro clawed back a point for Zinedine Zidane's side.

A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one had led to some speculation over Zidane's position as head coach and the nature of their first-half display against Brugge will have done little to ease the pressure.

The comeback, secured after Ruud Vormer's red card, at least spared some of Madrid's blushes and means they are only a point behind Brugge in Group A, who drew with Galatasaray in their opening match.