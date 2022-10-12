Postecoglou reflects on Celtic's horror run in UCL

After losing 2-0 to RB Leipzig at home on Wednesday (AEDT), the reigning Scottish Champion will not be able to progress beyond the group stage.

Even its hopes of dropping into the UEFA Europa League look slim, needing four points from its games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, as well as favours from elsewhere.

Reflecting on a disappointing display from his side, Postecoglou said: "I thought we showed all the effort and endeavour to try to win a game of football.

"But as we have found at this level, if you don’t take your chances it’s very hard to convert all of that into a result.

"I’m trying to tell us to play in a certain way to be successful, but we know at this level that if you don't take your opportunities then it's going to hurt you at some stage.

"It's been the story of our campaign so far – a lot of missed chances."

Celtic's loss equalled the longest run of home defeats by a team in the competition, previously set by Monaco between May 2017 and December 2018 with seven.

But Postecoglou hopes the experience, while disappointing, will benefit his side in the long term.

"We have just got to keep going. Irrespective of whether we continue or not, we have two more Champions League games that we want to keep using as a platform to improve as a football team and improve our players," he said.

"The more they have exposure at this level, I think the better equipped we will be at this level."

Postecoglou and his side will look to get something from their game against Shakhtar on 26 October, which follows domestic fixtures with Hibernian, Motherwell and Hearts.