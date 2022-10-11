Werner adjusted to nod in the first after Leipzig survived an early onslaught, then he turned provider as Forsberg made the points safe with an outstanding side-footed finish.

While Celtic could still finish third in Group F and qualify for the Europa League's knockout round play-offs, that will be the limit of the Bhoys' ambitions in their final two matches following a third defeat in four Champions League outings.

Roared on by a frenzied home crowd, Celtic went close twice in quick succession after 27 minutes, with Matt O'Riley drilling an effort against the base of the post from 18 yards out before Greg Taylor hit a looping volley onto the crossbar.

Celtic continued to press in the second half but suffered a huge blow 15 minutes from time as Werner raced onto Andre Silva's chipped cross to plant a header into the top-right corner.

Giorgos Giakoumakis went close to a leveller with a stooping close-range header, but the hosts were put out of their misery by Forsberg with six minutes remaining. He controlled Werner's pass before lifting a classy finish beyond Joe Hart.