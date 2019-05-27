Pochettino sick of future speculation

Pochettino suggested ahead of his side's second-leg win over Ajax in the semi-finals that he would consider quitting the club if his players pulled off a "miracle" and lifted the trophy.

The Argentinian has been linked with the Juventus job after Massimiliano Allegri's surprise departure, but he is refusing to discuss his future until after the clash against their Premier League rival in Madrid.

"Today, nothing is more important than what lies ahead," he said. "We can make history. We can write our history and provide our fans and family with the best happiness in football.

"To think about individual things is a bit embarrassing and a shame. I am not important. We have bigger things ahead.

"Rumours are rumours and they are there. Our focus is 200 per cent on the final. After the final, we will have time to talk."

Tottenham lost both its Premier League games with Liverpool this season, most recently at Anfield in March, but Pochettino insists those results will have no bearing on the match.

"It's going to be a completely different game," he said. "We cannot prepare for the Champions League final looking back months ago. It's a situation in a competition where we've never faced each other before.

"We know each other very well but we haven't prepared thinking about the games at Wembley or Anfield. That would be a massive mistake in these different circumstances."