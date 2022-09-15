Neymar furious with booking after PSG goal

The Brazilian scored PSG's third in Israel, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both already on the scoresheet as Christophe Galtier's side responded after Tjaronn Chery had given the host side a surprising lead.

Neymar was left frustrated with German referee Daniel Siebert though, who elected to issue a yellow card for his antics after finding the back of the net – despite it being his customary celebration.

The 30 year-old wasted no time in expressing his feelings on the matter, taking to his Instagram account to unleash his thoughts under a caption of "football keeps getting more annoying!"

"Another victory, congratulations, but we move on right? There it is; a celebration is a yellow card, another one for the list for NJ (Neymar)," he said.

"It's only with me that these things happen to. Next time I will warn the referee's that I am going to do it."

Neymar then took his views to Twitter in a series of posts, writing: "I'm asking now, okay?

Falta de respeito total com o atleta. Esse tipo de coisa não pode acontecer..

tomo o amarelo por simplesmente não ter feito nada e continuo prejudicado. E o juiz? Nem dizer que errou, ele vai!

Muita falta de respeito — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022

"Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can't happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed.

"And the judge? He will not even say he was wrong. A lot of lack of respect."

He then posted a clip of his celebration alongside the name of Siebert, adding the use of emojis to reflective of his antics.