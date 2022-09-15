DAVIS CUP
UEFA Champions League

Neymar furious with booking after PSG goal

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar took to social media swiftly after the 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League to complain about his booking.

Getty Images

The Brazilian scored PSG's third in Israel, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both already on the scoresheet as Christophe Galtier's side responded after Tjaronn Chery had given the host side a surprising lead.

Neymar was left frustrated with German referee Daniel Siebert though, who elected to issue a yellow card for his antics after finding the back of the net – despite it being his customary celebration.

The 30 year-old wasted no time in expressing his feelings on the matter, taking to his Instagram account to unleash his thoughts under a caption of "football keeps getting more annoying!"

"Another victory, congratulations, but we move on right? There it is; a celebration is a yellow card, another one for the list for NJ (Neymar)," he said.

"It's only with me that these things happen to. Next time I will warn the referee's that I am going to do it."

Neymar then took his views to Twitter in a series of posts, writing: "I'm asking now, okay?

"Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can't happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed.

"And the judge? He will not even say he was wrong. A lot of lack of respect."

He then posted a clip of his celebration alongside the name of Siebert, adding the use of emojis to reflective of his antics.

 

News PSG Football Neymar UEFA Champions League
Previous Potter vows Chelsea 'will get better'
Read
Potter vows Chelsea 'will get better'
Next Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Bellingham after Man
Read
Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Bellingham after Man City complete Dortmund comeback
-

Latest Stories

>