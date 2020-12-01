LaLiga
Lukaku keeps Inter's last-16 hopes alive

Inter kept its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 alive as Romelu Lukaku's brace sealed a 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday (AEDT).

Antonio Conte's side went into the game having failed to win any of its opening four Group B games, yet they got off to a fine start when Matteo Darmian's first goal for the club put them ahead early on.  

Gladbach, which would have qualified as group winner with a victory, drew level in first-half stoppage time thanks to Alassane Plea's header, yet Lukaku restored Inter's lead with the first of two cool finishes after the break. 

Inter held on for all three points despite a second from Plea, meaning it goes into next week's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk knowing a win - combined with a defeat for Real Madrid against Gladbach – will see it secure an unlikely spot in the knockout stages.

