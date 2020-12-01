Real Madrid suffered a second defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's Champions League, going down 2-0 to the Ukrainians in Kiev to leave its hopes of reaching the last 16 in the balance.

Substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored second-half goals as Shakhtar stunned the 13-time European champions again, having already won 3-2 in Madrid in October.

The result lifts Shakhtar above Madrid into second place in Group B thanks to its superior head-to-head record with one round of games remaining. Borussia Moenchengladbach is in first place.

If Monchengladbach defeats Inter, 13-time winner Madrid will not have its Group B fate in its own hands.