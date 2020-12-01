LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Shakhtar stuns reeling Madrid in UCL boilover

Fresh from a 2-1 LaLiga upset loss to Alaves, Real Madrid is in danger of a dramatic Champions League group-stage exit after it fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk.

AA via Getty Images

Can Los Blancos stop the rot? Watch Real Madrid v Sevilla LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week free trial

Real Madrid suffered a second defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's Champions League, going down 2-0 to the Ukrainians in Kiev to leave its hopes of reaching the last 16 in the balance.

Substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon scored second-half goals as Shakhtar stunned the 13-time European champions again, having already won 3-2 in Madrid in October.

The result lifts Shakhtar above Madrid into second place in Group B thanks to its superior head-to-head record with one round of games remaining. Borussia Moenchengladbach is in first place.

If Monchengladbach defeats Inter, 13-time winner Madrid will not have its Group B fate in its own hands.

News Real Madrid Shakhtar Donetsk Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Tuchel struggles to explain Mbappe drought
Read
Tuchel struggles to explain Mbappe drought
Next Lukaku keeps Inter's last-16 hopes alive
Read
Lukaku keeps Inter's last-16 hopes alive

Latest Stories