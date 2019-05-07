LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool stuns Barca with remarkable turnaround

Doubles from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum fired Liverpool into its second consecutive UEFA Champions League final as Barcelona collapsed to an improbable 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.

Getty Images

Social media goes mad after Liverpool's epic comeback

Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit, Origi made light of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's absence from the Liverpool forward line by poaching a seventh-minute opener.

Jurgen Klopp's side kept the contest at a pace frenetic enough that Barcelona were rarely allowed to settle and Wijnaldum's quickfire brace before the hour had the locals in raptures.

It was a night for unlikely heroes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner allowed Origi to smash high into the net 11 minutes from time – inflicting a humbling upon LaLiga champions Barca and the great Lionel Messi even more punishing than their surrender at Roma in last season's quarter-final.

Barcelona Liverpool Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Godin confirms Atletico exit as Inter switch looms
Read
Godin confirms Atletico exit as Inter switch looms
Next Social media goes mad after Liverpool's epic comeb
Read
Social media goes mad after Liverpool's epic comeback

Latest Stories