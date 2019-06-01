LaLiga
Liverpool claims European glory in Madrid

Mohamed Salah put last season's UEFA Champions League final heartbreak behind him by setting up a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid and a sixth European triumph for Liverpool.

Egypt star Salah was infamously injured in a challenge with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos before the Reds subsided to a 3-1 defeat in Kiev 12 months ago but grabbed the opener in a largely forgettable contest at Wanda Metropolitano.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner dispatched a second-minute penalty after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball.

Liverpool and its Premier League counterpart played in fits and starts thereafter, with Spurs enjoying their most consistent spell of pressure before substitute Divock Origi added to his semi-final brace against Barcelona by drilling clinically into the bottom-right corner three minutes from time.

For Red boss Jurgen Klopp, the victory ended a long run of defeats in major finals.

