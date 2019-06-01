LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Karius congratulates Liverpool on UCL triumph

Loris Karius has congratulated Liverpool on winning the UEFA Champion League after it downed Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

Getty Images

Mohamed Salah's early penalty put Liverpool on track and Divock Origi came off the bench to seal victory with three minutes to go, as the Reds celebrated a sixth European triumph.

The Reds earned redemption for their painful 3-1 loss in last year's final against Real Madrid in Kiev, when Karius was badly at fault for two goals.

The goalkeeper, who joined Besiktas on loan ahead of this season after the signing of Alisson from Roma, was quick to congratulate his parent club.

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Congrats, @LFC. Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this."

 

News Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Football Loris Karius
Previous Trophy wait is over at last for Klopp
Read
Trophy wait is over at last for Klopp
Next Maybe the best night of my life: Klopp
Read
Maybe the best night of my life: Klopp

Latest Stories