French minister apologises to Liverpool fans

The European showpiece in Paris was twice delayed for what UEFA initially described as "security reasons" outside the Stade de France due to crowd congestion.

Real Madrid went on to lift the trophy by defeating Liverpool 1-0 after the match started 36 minutes late at 21:36 local time, but it was events outside the ground that dominated the headlines.

Initially, France's government insisted that between 30,000 and 40,000 fans had arrived without valid tickets.

However, Paris police chief Didier Lallement, along with some of Emmanuel Macron's political opponents, questioned those figures.

Earlier this month, Lallement apologised to Liverpool fans for the use of tear gas and the heavy-handed policing they were subjected to.

UEFA also issued a formal apology and on Wednesday (AEST), a month on from the match, Darmanin admitted at least part of the responsibility lies with the French authorities.

"Should things have been managed better at the Stade de France? The answer is yes," Darmanin told RTL radio.

"Am I partly responsible? The answer is yes. Of course, I readily apologise to everyone who suffered from this bad management of the event."