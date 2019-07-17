Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- MLS
- Copa Sudamericana
- Betfred Cup
**All times listed in NZST
Wednesday 17 JuLy
- Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 6.15am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 12:30pm, beIN 1
Thursday 18 July
- 2019 AFCON third place play-off: Tunisia v Nigeria, 7am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Caracas, 12:30pm, beIN 1
Friday 19 July
- Club friendly: Montpellier v St Etienne, 10am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Argentinos Juniors v Colon, 12.30pm beIN 1
- Club friendly: Marseille v Bordeaux, 1pm beIN 1
Saturday 20 July
- AFCON Final: Senegal v Algeria, 7am beIN 1
- Club friendly: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds, 9pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 21 July
- Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 4.30am beIN 1
- MLS: Philadelphia vs Chicago, 11:40am, beIN 1
- MLS: Colorado vs NYCFC, 1:10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota, 2:10pm, beIN 1
Monday 22 July
- Betfred Cup: St Johnstone vs Ross County, 2am, beIN 1
- MLS: Orlando vs New York Red Bulls, 11:40am, beIN 1
- MLS: Seattle vs Portland, 1:50pm, beIN 1
Wednesday 23 JuLy
- Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Cristal, 8am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: River Plate vs Cruzeiro, 10.15am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito v Olimpia, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Godoy v Palmeiras, 12.30pm beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Penarol v Fluminense, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT