Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the AFCON final, as well as:

MLS

Copa Sudamericana

Betfred Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 17 JuLy

Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 6.15am beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 18 July

2019 AFCON third place play-off: Tunisia v Nigeria, 7am, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Caracas, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Friday 19 July

Club friendly: Montpellier v St Etienne, 10am beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Argentinos Juniors v Colon, 12.30pm beIN 1

Club friendly: Marseille v Bordeaux, 1pm beIN 1

Saturday 20 July

AFCON Final: Senegal v Algeria, 7am beIN 1

Club friendly: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds, 9pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 21 July

Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 4.30am beIN 1

MLS: Philadelphia vs Chicago, 11:40am, beIN 1

MLS: Colorado vs NYCFC, 1:10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota, 2:10pm, beIN 1

Monday 22 July

Betfred Cup: St Johnstone vs Ross County, 2am, beIN 1

MLS: Orlando vs New York Red Bulls, 11:40am, beIN 1

MLS: Seattle vs Portland, 1:50pm, beIN 1

Wednesday 23 JuLy