beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:

beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football

beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket

beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union

This weekend the Keys and Gray Show returns to beIN SPORTS as Richard and Andy dissect all the latest football talking points.

We'll also broadcast LaLiga's FIFA 2020 tournament, won by Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

Plus much, much more!

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 27 March

10:30am-5:15am: Goals Galore! Toulouse vs Lyon Bayern vs Cologne Atlanta vs Udinese Udinese vs Roma

6:00am-6:30am: Bundesliga: Meisterschale

6:30am-7:00am: Bundesliga: Roots

7:00am-7:30am: Bundesliga: Coutinho

7:30am-8:00am: The Berlin Derby

8:00am-8:30am: Triumphs & Tears

8:30-9:00am: Stikers Evolution

9:00am-9:30am: Best of March

9:30am-10:00am: Bundesliga Weekly

10:00am-10:30am: Bundesliga Special: Rising Stars

10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore! Udinese vs Roma Lazio vs Lecce Eibar vs Sevilla Real Madrid vs Granada Barcelona vs Sevilla PSG vs Lyon Amiens vs PSG

6:00pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Cafu

6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show 2020

7:00pm-12:00am: Footballs Greatest Carles Puyol David Villa Ian Rush Lothar Matthaus Marcel Desailly Patrick Vieira Roberto Baggio Roberto Carlos

11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show 2020

11:30pm-12:00am: Footballs Greatest: Samuel Eto’o

Saturday 28 March

12:00am-5:45am: Goals Galore! Lazio vs Lecce Eibar vs Sevilla Real Madrid vs Granada PSG vs Lyon

5:45am-6:00am: History of Lyon

6:00am-7:30am: Football’s Greatest Cafu Carles Puyol David Villa

7:30am-8:00am: Keys and Gray Show 2020

8:00am-9:30am: Footballs Greatest Lothar Matthaus Marcel Desailly Roberto Carlos

9:30am-10:30am: Magic of El Classico: Luis Enrique's Barca

10:30am-12:30pm: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2004/2005

12:20pm-12:50pm: Stars of El Classico: Fernando Hierro

12:50pm-2:40pm: Maggic of El Classico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2003/2004

2:40pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Classico: Andrés Iniest

3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2005/2006

5:30pm-6:00pm:Stars of El Classico: 90th Anniversary: Andoni Zubizarreta

6:00pm-6:30pm: Magic of El Classico: 2018/19

6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show

7:00pm-11:00pm: Hat Trick Heros: MertensDybala, Messi

11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show

11:30pm-12:30am(Sun): Hat Trick Heros: Luis Suarez

Sunday 29 March

12:30am-4:00am: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2004/2005 and 2003/2004

4:00am-7:00am: LaLiga Santander Fest

7:00am-8:00am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 2 & 3

8:00am-11:30am: Hat Trick Heros: Mertens and Messi

11:30am-6:00pm: The Season That Was: Ligue 1 2018/2019 Bundesliga 2018/2019 Bayern 2018/2019 LaLiga 2018/2019 Goals of 2018/2019 Barcelona 2019/2019 Serie A 2018/2019

6:00pm-6:30pm: In Conversation: Martinez and Sanchez

6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show

7:00pm-7:30pm: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge

10:30pm-11:00pm: LaLiga

11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show

11:30pm-12:00am: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge

Monday 30 March

12:00am-6:00am: The Season That Was Ligue 1 2018/2019 Bundesliga 2018/2019 Bayern 2018/2019 LaLiga 2018/2019 Barcelona 2018/2019 Serie A 2018/2019

6:00am-11:30am: 2019 in Review: Bunesliga, LaLiga, LaLiga Goals, Ligue 1, Serie A

11:30am-6:30pm: Goals Galore! Marseille vs Lyon Madrid vs Deporttivo Espanyol vs Barcelona Sociedad vs Valencia PSG vs Dijon Monaco vs Guingamp Fiorentina vs Inter Inter vs Sampdoria

6:30om-12:00am: Football Rivals Cardiff vs Swansea PSG vs Marseille Monaco vs PSG Bayern vs Dortmund Augsburg vs Bayern Atletico vs Real Madrid Athletic vs Sociedad Roma vs Napoli Roma vs Juventus PSG vs Marseille Marseille vs Lyon



Tuesday 31 March

12:00am-6:00am: Goals Galore! Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011 Sociedad vs Valencia PSG vs Dijon Fiorentina vs Inter PSG vs Monaco

6:00am-10:30am: Football Rivals Cardiff vs Swansea PSG vs Marseille Monaco vs PSG Bayern vs Dortmund Augsburg vs Bayern Atletico vs Real Madrid Athletic vs Sociedad Roma vs Napoli Roma vs Juventus

10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore! Real Madrid vs Sociedad Athletic vs Barcelona 2014/2015 Las Palmas vs Atletico Dortmund vs Schalke Bayern vs Hoffenheim Lazio vs Sampdoria Fiorentina vs Roma

6:00pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep 1

6:30pm-11:30pm: Derbies of Italy Torino v Juventus Juventus v Torino Inter vs Milan Milan vs Inter Lazio vs Roma Sampdoria vs Genoa Genoa vs Sampdoria Napoli v Palermo Napoli vs Roma Roma vs Napoli

11:30pm-12:00am (Wed): Sports Burst: Ep 1

Wednesday 1 April

12:00am-6:00am: Goals Galore! Athletic vs Barcelona 2014/2015 Las Palmas vs Atletico Dortmund vs Schalke Lazio vs Sampdoria Fiorentina vs Roma

6:00am-10:30am: Derbies of Italy Juventus v Torino Inter vs Milan Milan vs Inter Lazio vs Roma Sampdoria vs Genoa Genoa vs Sampdoria Napoli v Palermo Napoli vs Roma Roma vs Napoli

10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore! Levante vs Barcelona Real Betis vs Valencia Real Madrid vs Celta PSG vs Monaco Marseille vs Guingamp Udinese vs Juventus Lazio vs Inter

6:00pm-9:00pm: LaLiga Files: Episodes 1-4

9:00pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez

9:30pm-11:50pm: LaLiga Files: Episodes 5-6

11:50pm-12:20am: LaLiga World

Thursday 2 April

12:20am-6:00am: Goals Galore! Real Betis vs Valencia Real Madrid vs Celta PSG vs Monaco Marseille vs Guingamp Lazio vs Inter Levante vs Barcelona

6:00am-9:00am: LaLiga Files: Ep. 1-4

9:00pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez

9:30am-10:00am: LaLiga World

10:00am-11:00am: LaLiga Files: Ep. 5

11:00am-6:00pm: Goals Galore Sevilla vs Atletico Barcelona vs Eibar Bayern vs Bremen Dortmund vs Monchengladbach Bologna vs Napoli Lazio vs Napoli

6:00pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst 2020: Ep. 3

6:30pm—9:20pm:Bundesliga Documentaries 2019/2020

9:20pm-9:30pm: Goal Rush 2016/2017

9:30pm-10:00pm: Bundesliga Weekly 2019/2020

10:00pm-11:30pm: Bundesliga Goal Rush

10:00pm-10:45pm: Sports Burst 2020

10:00pm-11:30pm: Bundesliga Goal Rush Bundesliga Dortmund

11:30pm-12:00am: Sports Burst 2020

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 27 March

12:00am-6:00am: PSL T20 Lahore vs Quetta Peshawar vs Quetta

6:00am-12:00pm: The Old Firm

12:00pm-5:30pm: Best of MLS Nashville vs Atlanta San Jose vs Minnesota LAFC vs Philadelphia

5:30pm-6:00pm: MLS Highlights

6:00pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest Shane Warne David Gower Sunil Gavaskar Michael Holding Richard Hadlee Wasim Akram Allan Donald Garfield Sobers Imran Khan Sachin Tendulkar Graham Gooch Muttiah Muralitharan



Saturday 28 March

12:00-6:00am: PSL T20 Mini Islamabad v Quetta Karachi v Peshawar Peshawar v Quetta Islamabad v Multan Karachi v Quetta Lahore v Islamabad Multan v Peshawar Multan v Karachi Lahore v Peshawar Multan v Quetta

6:00am-11:00am: Cricket’s Greatest Shane Warne David Gower Sunil Gavaskar Michael Holding Richard Hadlee Wasim Akram Allan Donald Garfield Sobers Imran Khan Sachin Tendulkar

11:00am-12:00am: Copa America

Brazil v Bolivia

Venezuela v Peru

Argentina v Colombia

Paraguay v Qatar

Uruguay v Ecuador

Japan v Chile

Bolivia v Peru

Brazil v Venezuela

Colombia v Qatar

Argentina v Paraguay

Uruguay v Japan

Ecuador v Chile

Brazil v Peru

Bolivia v Venezuela

Qatar v Argentina

Colombia v Paraguay

Chile v Uruguay

Ecuador v Japan

Brazil v Paraguay

Venezuela v Argentina

Colombia v Chile

Uruguay v Peru

Brazil v Argentina

Chile v Peru

Argentina v Chile

Brazil v Peru

Sunday 29 March

12:00am-6:00am: Best of EFL Fulham v QPR Stoke v West Brom Luton v Nottm Forest

6:00am-8:00am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Man Utd

8:00am-8:30am: Arsenal TV: Ep 32

8:30am-10:30am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Crystal Palace

10:30am-11:00am: Footballs Greatest: Patrick Vieira

11:00am-1:00pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Sheff Utd

1:00pm-2:00pm: Behind the Scenes: Wegner & Desailly

2:00pm-4:00pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Chelsea

4:00pm-4:30pm: Arsene Wenger: On the Record

4:30pm-6:25pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Burnley

6:25pm-7:00pm: In Conversation: Klopp & Wenger

7:00pm-9:00pm Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal

9:00pm-9:30: Arsenal World: Ep.22

9:30pm-11:30pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal

11:30pm-12:00am: Football’s Greatest: Patrick Vieira

Monday 30 March

12:00am-2:00am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal vs West Ham

2:00am-6:00am: Best of SPFL Kilmarnock v Rangers Aberdeen v Celtic Rangers v Celtic



6:00am-12:00pm: PSL T20 Mini Karachi v Peshawar Lahore v Multan Peshawar v Quetta Islamabad v Multan Karachi v Quetta Lahore v Islamabad Multan v Peshawar Islamabad v Quetta Multan v Karachi Lahore v Peshawar Multan v Quetta

12:00pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV Season Review 91/92 Arsenal v Tottenham

3:30pm-5:30pm: EFL Mini QPR v Huddersfield Huddersfield v Fulham Reading v Cardiff Derby v West Brom

5:30pm-9:00pm: Arsenal TV Arsenal v Tottenham Season Review 91/92

9:00pm-11:50pm: LFC TV Liverpool v Newcastle Man City v Liverpool

11:50pm-1:35am(Tuesday): Best of Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Tuesday 31 March

1:35am-6:00am: Best of Carabao Cup: Leicester v Aston Villa Aston Villa v Leicester Aston Villa v Liverpool Oxford v Man City

6:00am-9:20am: Arsenal TV Season Review 91/92 Arsenal v Tottenham

9:20am-12:00pm: LFC TV Liverpool v Newcastle Man City v Liverpool

12:00pm-5:30pm: Copa America 2019 Argentina v Colombia Argentina v Paraguay Qatar v Argentina Venezuela v Argentina Brazil v Argentina Brazil v Bolivia Brazil v Peru Brazil v Paraguay Brazil v Argentina Brazil v Peru

5:30pm-6pm: Temples of Sport: Maracana

6:00pm-12:30am(Wed): EFL DERBIES Nottm Forest v Derby Huddersfield v Sheff Wed Swansea v Cardiff QPR v Brentford Fulham v QPR Cardiff v Swansea Millwall v Fulham Birmingham v West Brom



Wednesday 1 April

12:30am-5:30am: Football Rivals: Old Firm

5:30am-12:00pm: EFL Derbies Nottm Forest v Derby Huddersfield v Sheff Wed Swansea v Cardiff QPR v Brentford Fulham v QPR Cardiff v Swansea Millwall v Fulham Birmingham v West Brom

12:00pm-6:00pm: PSL T20 Mini Karachi v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Lahore v Islamabad Peshawar v Quetta Islamabad v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Islamabad v Multan Lahore v Karachi Lahore v Peshawar Karachi v Lahore Multan v Peshawar Islamabad v Karachi

6:00pm-11:40pm: Carabao Cup - City Rules Preston Southampton Oxford Man Utd Man Utd Aston Villa

11:40pm-12:10am (Thus): Temples of Sport: Wembly

Thursday 2 April

12:10am-5:20am: Copa America 2019 Argentina v Colombia Argentina v Paraguay Qatar v Argentina Venezuela v Argentina Brazil v Argentina Brazil v Bolivia Brazil v Venezuela Brazil v Peru Brazil v Paraguay Brazil v Argentina Brazil v Peru

5:20am-5:50am:Temples of Sport: Maracana

5:50am-11:30am: Carabao Cup - City Rules: Preston Southampton Oxford Man Utd Aston Villa

11:30am-12:00pm: Temples of Sport: Wembly

12:00pm-2:20pm: LFC TV Liverpool v Newcastle Man City v Liverpool

2:20pm-4:30pm: Chelsea TV Best of: Lampard Premier League Years 04/05 Cup Classic - QPR v Chelsea UCL: Greatest Goals

4:30pm-6:00pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 91/92

6:00pm-1:00am(Fri): Best of 'Gers Ross County v Rangers St Johnstone v Rangers Celtic v Rangers Hibernian v Rangers



beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 27 March

12:00am-1:00am: Six Nations Mini France vs Italy Italy vs Scotland Wales vs France England vs Ireland England vs Wales Scotland vs France

1:00am-1:15am: Best of Six Nations: Jacob Stockdale

1:15am-1:45: Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll

1:45am-7:15am: Best of the All Blacks England vs All Blacks Ireland vs All Blacks Wales vs All Blacks

7:15am-8:45am: Sporting Greats Richie McCaw Dan Carter Brendon McCullum

8:45am-5:30pm: Six Nations and Six Nations Mini Wales vs Italy (Mini) Ireland vs Scotland (Mini) France vs England Scotland vs England (Mini) France vs Italy (Mini) Ireland vs Wales Italy vs Scotland (Mini) Wales vs France (Mini) England vs Ireland Italy vs Scotland (Mini) Wales vs France (Mini)

5:30pm-6:30pm: Sports Greats Brian O'Driscoll Dan Carter

6:30pm-12:00am: Rugby Rivalries: England vs Wallabies 2016 2017 2018



Saturday 28 March

12:00am-3:40am: Visma Ski Classics Toblach-Cortina Jizerska Vasaloppet

5:30am-6:35am: Six Nations Mini Wales vs Italy Ireland vs Scotland France vs England Ireland vs Wales Scotland vs England France vs Italy

6:35am-12:05pm: Rugby Rivalries: England vs Wallabies 2016 2017 2018

12:05pm-12:35: Temples of Sport:MCG

12:35pm-5:35pm: Sporting Greats AP McCoy Arnold Palmer Bernard Hinault Brendon McCullum Ivan Lendl Juan Manuel Fangio Kelly Holmes Mats Wilander Mo Farah Richie McCaw

5:35pm-7:20pm: Best of the All Blacks 2016: France v All Blacks

7:20pm-7:50pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

7:50pm-9:40pm: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians v All Blacks

9:40pm-10:10pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

10:10pm-12:00am: Best of the All Blacks: Japan v All Blacks

Sunday 29 March

12:00am-12:30: Newport Marathon

12:30am-1:00am: Ibiza Marathon

1:00am-1:30am: Swansea Triathlon

1:30am-2:00: UK Challenge

2:00am-3:00am: Long Course Weekend

3:00am-3:30am: Transvulcania Marathon

3:30am-4:00am: Tenerife Blue Trail

4:00am-5:05am: Phuket Triathlon

5:05am-5:35am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

5:35am-7:20am: Best of the All Blacks: France vs NZ

7:20am-7:50am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

7:50am-9:40am: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians vs All Blacks

9:40am-10:10am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

10:10am-12:00pm: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs NZ

12:00pm-5:00pm: Sporting Greats Brian O'Driscoll Carl Fogarty Colin McRae Dan Carter Frankie Dettori Ian Thorpe Mia Hamm Paula Radcliffe Steve Davis Sugar Ray Leonard

5:00pm-5:30pm: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Doha

5:30pm-6:00pm: Outside the ball

6:00pm-6:15pm: WTA-My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6:15am-12:00am: WTA Best of Barty Final - Barty v Pliskova Final - Barty v Goerges Barty v Svitolina



Monday 30 March

12:00am-3:00am: Cycling Series Port to Port Newcastle Cape to Cape The Pioneer

3:00am-3:30am: Temples of Sport: Alpe d’Huez

3:30am-4:00am: Sporting Greats: Bernard Hinault

4:00am-5:10am: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnston

5:10am-5:40am: Inside Sailing

5:40am-6:00am: WTA-My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6:00an-11:50am: WTA: Best of Barty Final - Barty v Pliskova Final - Barty v Goerges Barty v Svitolina

11:50am-12:10pm: WTA-My StoryL Elina Svitolina

12:10pm-3:10pm: Welsh Super Series Llanelli Triathlon Steelman Triathlon Bala Triathlon Snowman Triathlon Gower Triathlon Sandman Triathlon

3:10pm-10:10pm: Best of Ireland Ireland v Wallabies Ireland vs South Africa Ireland vs All Blacks

10:10pm-12:00am: Six Nations: Ireland vs Wales

Tuesday 31 March

12:00am-12:30am: Inside Sailing

12:30am-1:00am: World Sailing Show

1:00am-2:15pm: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnson

2:15am-2:45am: F1H2O Highlights

2:45am-4:45am: Worls Aquabike

4:45am-5:15am: World Kite Tour: France Freestyle

5:15-11:45am: Best of Ireland Ireland v Wallabies Ireland v South Africa Ireland v All Blacks

11:45am-11:55am: Six Nations Mini: Ireland vs Wales

11:55am-4:45pm: LaLiga Promises Atletico v Valencia (Quarter Final 1) Barcelona v Villarreal (Quarter Final 2) Espanyol v Real Betis (Quarter Final 3) Real Madrid v Inter (Quarter Final 4) Barcelona v Atletico (Semi Final 1) Espanyol v Real Madrid (Semi Final 2) Barcelona v Real Madrid (Final)

4:45pm-5:15pm: G Series

5:15pm-5:45pm: Inside Sailing

5:45pm-6:15pm: Outside the Ball

6:15pm-12:00am: WTA: Best of Serena S. Williams v Osaka S. Williams v Bouzkova S. Williams v Pegula



Wednesday 1 April

12:00am-7:15am: WTA WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Dubai WTA My Story: Elise Mertens WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Indian Wells WTA My Story: Sofia Kenin WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Miami WTA My Story: Coco Vandeweghe WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Madrid WTA My Story: Dominika Cibulkova WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Rome WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Toronto WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Cincinnati WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Wuhan WTA My Story: Donna Vekic WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Beijing WTA My Story: Elise Mertens WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Shenzen

7:15am-1:00pm: WTA Best of Serena S. Williams v Osaka S. Williams v Bouzkova S. Williams v Pegula

1:00pm-1:30pm: Newport Marathon

1:30pm-2:00pm: Ibiza Marathon

2:00pm-2:30pm: Swansea Triathlon

2:30pm-3:00pm: UK Challenge

3:00pm-3:30pm: Long Course Weekend

3:30pm-4:00pm: Transvulcania Ultra Marathon

4:30pm-5:00pm: Tenerife Blue Trail

5:00pm-6:00pm: Laguna Phuket Triathlon

6:00pm-7:50pm: Best of England: England v South Africa

7:50pm-8:00pm: Six Nations: Mini: France vs England

8:00pm-9:50pm: Best of England: England vs Wallabies

9:50pm-10:00pm: Six Nations Mini: England vs Ireland

10:00pm-11:50pm: Best of England: England vs Japan

11:50pm-12:00am: Six Nations England vs Wales

Thursday 2 April