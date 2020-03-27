beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:
- beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football
- beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket
- beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union
This weekend the Keys and Gray Show returns to beIN SPORTS as Richard and Andy dissect all the latest football talking points.
We'll also broadcast LaLiga's FIFA 2020 tournament, won by Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.
Plus much, much more!
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 27 March
- 10:30am-5:15am: Goals Galore!
- Toulouse vs Lyon
- Bayern vs Cologne
- Atlanta vs Udinese
- Udinese vs Roma
- 6:00am-6:30am: Bundesliga: Meisterschale
- 6:30am-7:00am: Bundesliga: Roots
- 7:00am-7:30am: Bundesliga: Coutinho
- 7:30am-8:00am: The Berlin Derby
- 8:00am-8:30am: Triumphs & Tears
- 8:30-9:00am: Stikers Evolution
- 9:00am-9:30am: Best of March
- 9:30am-10:00am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10:00am-10:30am: Bundesliga Special: Rising Stars
- 10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore!
- Udinese vs Roma
- Lazio vs Lecce
- Eibar vs Sevilla
- Real Madrid vs Granada
- Barcelona vs Sevilla
- PSG vs Lyon
- Amiens vs PSG
- 6:00pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Cafu
- 6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show 2020
- 7:00pm-12:00am: Footballs Greatest
- Carles Puyol
- David Villa
- Ian Rush
- Lothar Matthaus
- Marcel Desailly
- Patrick Vieira
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- 11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show 2020
- 11:30pm-12:00am: Footballs Greatest: Samuel Eto’o
Saturday 28 March
- 12:00am-5:45am: Goals Galore!
- Lazio vs Lecce
- Eibar vs Sevilla
- Real Madrid vs Granada
- PSG vs Lyon
- 5:45am-6:00am: History of Lyon
- 6:00am-7:30am: Football’s Greatest
- Cafu
- Carles Puyol
- David Villa
- 7:30am-8:00am: Keys and Gray Show 2020
- 8:00am-9:30am: Footballs Greatest
- Lothar Matthaus
- Marcel Desailly
- Roberto Carlos
- 9:30am-10:30am: Magic of El Classico: Luis Enrique's Barca
- 10:30am-12:30pm: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2004/2005
- 12:20pm-12:50pm: Stars of El Classico: Fernando Hierro
- 12:50pm-2:40pm: Maggic of El Classico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2003/2004
- 2:40pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Classico: Andrés Iniest
- 3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2005/2006
- 5:30pm-6:00pm:Stars of El Classico: 90th Anniversary: Andoni Zubizarreta
- 6:00pm-6:30pm: Magic of El Classico: 2018/19
- 6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7:00pm-11:00pm: Hat Trick Heros: MertensDybala, Messi
- 11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 11:30pm-12:30am(Sun): Hat Trick Heros: Luis Suarez
Sunday 29 March
- 12:30am-4:00am: Magic of El Classico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2004/2005 and 2003/2004
- 4:00am-7:00am: LaLiga Santander Fest
- 7:00am-8:00am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 2 & 3
- 8:00am-11:30am: Hat Trick Heros: Mertens and Messi
- 11:30am-6:00pm: The Season That Was:
- Ligue 1 2018/2019
- Bundesliga 2018/2019
- Bayern 2018/2019
- LaLiga 2018/2019
- Goals of 2018/2019
- Barcelona 2019/2019
- Serie A 2018/2019
- 6:00pm-6:30pm: In Conversation: Martinez and Sanchez
- 6:30pm-7:00pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7:00pm-7:30pm: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge
- 10:30pm-11:00pm: LaLiga
- 11:00pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 11:30pm-12:00am: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge
Monday 30 March
- 12:00am-6:00am: The Season That Was
- Ligue 1 2018/2019
- Bundesliga 2018/2019
- Bayern 2018/2019
- LaLiga 2018/2019
- Barcelona 2018/2019
- Serie A 2018/2019
- 6:00am-11:30am: 2019 in Review: Bunesliga, LaLiga, LaLiga Goals, Ligue 1, Serie A
- 11:30am-6:30pm: Goals Galore!
- Marseille vs Lyon
- Madrid vs Deporttivo
- Espanyol vs Barcelona
- Sociedad vs Valencia
- PSG vs Dijon
- Monaco vs Guingamp
- Fiorentina vs Inter
- Inter vs Sampdoria
- 6:30om-12:00am: Football Rivals
- Cardiff vs Swansea
- PSG vs Marseille
- Monaco vs PSG
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Augsburg vs Bayern
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- Athletic vs Sociedad
- Roma vs Napoli
- Roma vs Juventus
- PSG vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Lyon
Tuesday 31 March
- 12:00am-6:00am: Goals Galore!
- Espanyol vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- Sociedad vs Valencia
- PSG vs Dijon
- Fiorentina vs Inter
- PSG vs Monaco
- 6:00am-10:30am: Football Rivals
- Cardiff vs Swansea
- PSG vs Marseille
- Monaco vs PSG
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Augsburg vs Bayern
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- Athletic vs Sociedad
- Roma vs Napoli
- Roma vs Juventus
- 10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore!
- Real Madrid vs Sociedad
- Athletic vs Barcelona 2014/2015
- Las Palmas vs Atletico
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Bayern vs Hoffenheim
- Lazio vs Sampdoria
- Fiorentina vs Roma
- 6:00pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep 1
- 6:30pm-11:30pm: Derbies of Italy
- Torino v Juventus
- Juventus v Torino
- Inter vs Milan
- Milan vs Inter
- Lazio vs Roma
- Sampdoria vs Genoa
- Genoa vs Sampdoria
- Napoli v Palermo
- Napoli vs Roma
- Roma vs Napoli
- 11:30pm-12:00am (Wed): Sports Burst: Ep 1
Wednesday 1 April
- 12:00am-6:00am: Goals Galore!
- Athletic vs Barcelona 2014/2015
- Las Palmas vs Atletico
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Lazio vs Sampdoria
- Fiorentina vs Roma
- 6:00am-10:30am: Derbies of Italy
- Juventus v Torino
- Inter vs Milan
- Milan vs Inter
- Lazio vs Roma
- Sampdoria vs Genoa
- Genoa vs Sampdoria
- Napoli v Palermo
- Napoli vs Roma
- Roma vs Napoli
- 10:30am-6:00pm: Goals Galore!
- Levante vs Barcelona
- Real Betis vs Valencia
- Real Madrid vs Celta
- PSG vs Monaco
- Marseille vs Guingamp
- Udinese vs Juventus
- Lazio vs Inter
- 6:00pm-9:00pm: LaLiga Files: Episodes 1-4
- 9:00pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez
- 9:30pm-11:50pm: LaLiga Files: Episodes 5-6
- 11:50pm-12:20am: LaLiga World
Thursday 2 April
- 12:20am-6:00am: Goals Galore!
- Real Betis vs Valencia
- Real Madrid vs Celta
- PSG vs Monaco
- Marseille vs Guingamp
- Lazio vs Inter
- Levante vs Barcelona
- 6:00am-9:00am: LaLiga Files: Ep. 1-4
- 9:00pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez
- 9:30am-10:00am: LaLiga World
- 10:00am-11:00am: LaLiga Files: Ep. 5
- 11:00am-6:00pm: Goals Galore
- Sevilla vs Atletico
- Barcelona vs Eibar
- Bayern vs Bremen
- Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
- Bologna vs Napoli
- Lazio vs Napoli
- 6:00pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst 2020: Ep. 3
- 6:30pm—9:20pm:Bundesliga Documentaries 2019/2020
- 9:20pm-9:30pm: Goal Rush 2016/2017
- 9:30pm-10:00pm: Bundesliga Weekly 2019/2020
- 10:00pm-11:30pm: Bundesliga Goal Rush
- 10:00pm-10:45pm: Sports Burst 2020
- 10:00pm-11:30pm: Bundesliga Goal Rush
- Bundesliga
- Dortmund
- 11:30pm-12:00am: Sports Burst 2020
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 27 March
- 12:00am-6:00am: PSL T20
- Lahore vs Quetta
- Peshawar vs Quetta
- 6:00am-12:00pm: The Old Firm
- 12:00pm-5:30pm: Best of MLS
- Nashville vs Atlanta
- San Jose vs Minnesota
- LAFC vs Philadelphia
- 5:30pm-6:00pm: MLS Highlights
- 6:00pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Michael Holding
- Richard Hadlee
- Wasim Akram
- Allan Donald
- Garfield Sobers
- Imran Khan
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Graham Gooch
- Muttiah Muralitharan
Saturday 28 March
- 12:00-6:00am: PSL T20 Mini
- Islamabad v Quetta
- Karachi v Peshawar
- Peshawar v Quetta
- Islamabad v Multan
- Karachi v Quetta
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Multan v Peshawar
- Multan v Karachi
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Multan v Quetta
- 6:00am-11:00am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Shane Warne
- David Gower
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Michael Holding
- Richard Hadlee
- Wasim Akram
- Allan Donald
- Garfield Sobers
- Imran Khan
- Sachin Tendulkar
- 11:00am-12:00am: Copa America
- Brazil v Bolivia
- Venezuela v Peru
- Argentina v Colombia
- Paraguay v Qatar
- Uruguay v Ecuador
- Japan v Chile
- Bolivia v Peru
- Brazil v Venezuela
- Colombia v Qatar
- Argentina v Paraguay
- Uruguay v Japan
- Ecuador v Chile
- Brazil v Peru
- Bolivia v Venezuela
- Qatar v Argentina
- Colombia v Paraguay
- Chile v Uruguay
- Ecuador v Japan
- Brazil v Paraguay
- Venezuela v Argentina
- Colombia v Chile
- Uruguay v Peru
- Brazil v Argentina
- Chile v Peru
- Argentina v Chile
- Brazil v Peru
Sunday 29 March
- 12:00am-6:00am: Best of EFL
- Fulham v QPR
- Stoke v West Brom
- Luton v Nottm Forest
- 6:00am-8:00am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Man Utd
- 8:00am-8:30am: Arsenal TV: Ep 32
- 8:30am-10:30am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Crystal Palace
- 10:30am-11:00am: Footballs Greatest: Patrick Vieira
- 11:00am-1:00pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Sheff Utd
- 1:00pm-2:00pm: Behind the Scenes: Wegner & Desailly
- 2:00pm-4:00pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Chelsea
- 4:00pm-4:30pm: Arsene Wenger: On the Record
- 4:30pm-6:25pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Burnley
- 6:25pm-7:00pm: In Conversation: Klopp & Wenger
- 7:00pm-9:00pm Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal
- 9:00pm-9:30: Arsenal World: Ep.22
- 9:30pm-11:30pm: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal
- 11:30pm-12:00am: Football’s Greatest: Patrick Vieira
Monday 30 March
- 12:00am-2:00am: Arsenal TV - Life Under Arteta: Arsenal vs West Ham
- 2:00am-6:00am: Best of SPFL
- Kilmarnock v Rangers
- Aberdeen v Celtic
- Rangers v Celtic
- 6:00am-12:00pm: PSL T20 Mini
- Karachi v Peshawar
- Lahore v Multan
- Peshawar v Quetta
- Islamabad v Multan
- Karachi v Quetta
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Multan v Peshawar
- Islamabad v Quetta
- Multan v Karachi
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Multan v Quetta
- 12:00pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 91/92
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- 3:30pm-5:30pm: EFL Mini
- QPR v Huddersfield
- Huddersfield v Fulham
- Reading v Cardiff
- Derby v West Brom
- 5:30pm-9:00pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- Season Review 91/92
- 9:00pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool v Newcastle
- Man City v Liverpool
- 11:50pm-1:35am(Tuesday): Best of Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tuesday 31 March
- 1:35am-6:00am: Best of Carabao Cup:
- Leicester v Aston Villa
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Oxford v Man City
- 6:00am-9:20am: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 91/92
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- 9:20am-12:00pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool v Newcastle
- Man City v Liverpool
- 12:00pm-5:30pm: Copa America 2019
- Argentina v Colombia
- Argentina v Paraguay
- Qatar v Argentina
- Venezuela v Argentina
- Brazil v Argentina
- Brazil v Bolivia
- Brazil v Peru
- Brazil v Paraguay
- Brazil v Argentina
- Brazil v Peru
- 5:30pm-6pm: Temples of Sport: Maracana
- 6:00pm-12:30am(Wed): EFL DERBIES
- Nottm Forest v Derby
- Huddersfield v Sheff Wed
- Swansea v Cardiff
- QPR v Brentford
- Fulham v QPR
- Cardiff v Swansea
- Millwall v Fulham
- Birmingham v West Brom
Wednesday 1 April
- 12:30am-5:30am: Football Rivals: Old Firm
- 5:30am-12:00pm: EFL Derbies
- Nottm Forest v Derby
- Huddersfield v Sheff Wed
- Swansea v Cardiff
- QPR v Brentford
- Fulham v QPR
- Cardiff v Swansea
- Millwall v Fulham
- Birmingham v West Brom
- 12:00pm-6:00pm: PSL T20 Mini
- Karachi v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Peshawar v Quetta
- Islamabad v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Islamabad v Multan
- Lahore v Karachi
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Karachi v Lahore
- Multan v Peshawar
- Islamabad v Karachi
- 6:00pm-11:40pm: Carabao Cup - City Rules
- Preston
- Southampton
- Oxford
- Man Utd
- Man Utd
- Aston Villa
- 11:40pm-12:10am (Thus): Temples of Sport: Wembly
Thursday 2 April
- 12:10am-5:20am: Copa America 2019
- Argentina v Colombia
- Argentina v Paraguay
- Qatar v Argentina
- Venezuela v Argentina
- Brazil v Argentina
- Brazil v Bolivia
- Brazil v Venezuela
- Brazil v Peru
- Brazil v Paraguay
- Brazil v Argentina
- Brazil v Peru
- 5:20am-5:50am:Temples of Sport: Maracana
- 5:50am-11:30am: Carabao Cup - City Rules:
- Preston
- Southampton
- Oxford
- Man Utd
- Aston Villa
- 11:30am-12:00pm: Temples of Sport: Wembly
- 12:00pm-2:20pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool v Newcastle
- Man City v Liverpool
- 2:20pm-4:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Best of: Lampard
- Premier League Years 04/05
- Cup Classic - QPR v Chelsea
- UCL: Greatest Goals
- 4:30pm-6:00pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 91/92
- 6:00pm-1:00am(Fri): Best of 'Gers
- Ross County v Rangers
- St Johnstone v Rangers
- Celtic v Rangers
- Hibernian v Rangers
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 27 March
- 12:00am-1:00am: Six Nations Mini
- France vs Italy
- Italy vs Scotland
- Wales vs France
- England vs Ireland
- England vs Wales
- Scotland vs France
- 1:00am-1:15am: Best of Six Nations: Jacob Stockdale
- 1:15am-1:45: Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll
- 1:45am-7:15am: Best of the All Blacks
- England vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs All Blacks
- Wales vs All Blacks
- 7:15am-8:45am: Sporting Greats
- Richie McCaw
- Dan Carter
- Brendon McCullum
- 8:45am-5:30pm: Six Nations and Six Nations Mini
- Wales vs Italy (Mini)
- Ireland vs Scotland (Mini)
- France vs England
- Scotland vs England (Mini)
- France vs Italy (Mini)
- Ireland vs Wales
- Italy vs Scotland (Mini)
- Wales vs France (Mini)
- England vs Ireland
- Italy vs Scotland (Mini)
- Wales vs France (Mini)
- 5:30pm-6:30pm: Sports Greats
- Brian O'Driscoll
- Dan Carter
- 6:30pm-12:00am: Rugby Rivalries: England vs Wallabies
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
Saturday 28 March
- 12:00am-3:40am: Visma Ski Classics
- Toblach-Cortina
- Jizerska
- Vasaloppet
- 5:30am-6:35am: Six Nations Mini
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- France vs Italy
- 6:35am-12:05pm: Rugby Rivalries: England vs Wallabies
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 12:05pm-12:35: Temples of Sport:MCG
- 12:35pm-5:35pm: Sporting Greats
- AP McCoy
- Arnold Palmer
- Bernard Hinault
- Brendon McCullum
- Ivan Lendl
- Juan Manuel Fangio
- Kelly Holmes
- Mats Wilander
- Mo Farah
- Richie McCaw
- 5:35pm-7:20pm: Best of the All Blacks 2016: France v All Blacks
- 7:20pm-7:50pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 7:50pm-9:40pm: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians v All Blacks
- 9:40pm-10:10pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 10:10pm-12:00am: Best of the All Blacks: Japan v All Blacks
Sunday 29 March
- 12:00am-12:30: Newport Marathon
- 12:30am-1:00am: Ibiza Marathon
- 1:00am-1:30am: Swansea Triathlon
- 1:30am-2:00: UK Challenge
- 2:00am-3:00am: Long Course Weekend
- 3:00am-3:30am: Transvulcania Marathon
- 3:30am-4:00am: Tenerife Blue Trail
- 4:00am-5:05am: Phuket Triathlon
- 5:05am-5:35am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 5:35am-7:20am: Best of the All Blacks: France vs NZ
- 7:20am-7:50am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 7:50am-9:40am: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians vs All Blacks
- 9:40am-10:10am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 10:10am-12:00pm: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs NZ
- 12:00pm-5:00pm: Sporting Greats
- Brian O'Driscoll
- Carl Fogarty
- Colin McRae
- Dan Carter
- Frankie Dettori
- Ian Thorpe
- Mia Hamm
- Paula Radcliffe
- Steve Davis
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- 5:00pm-5:30pm: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Doha
- 5:30pm-6:00pm: Outside the ball
- 6:00pm-6:15pm: WTA-My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6:15am-12:00am: WTA Best of Barty
- Final - Barty v Pliskova
- Final - Barty v Goerges
- Barty v Svitolina
Monday 30 March
- 12:00am-3:00am: Cycling Series
- Port to Port Newcastle
- Cape to Cape
- The Pioneer
- 3:00am-3:30am: Temples of Sport: Alpe d’Huez
- 3:30am-4:00am: Sporting Greats: Bernard Hinault
- 4:00am-5:10am: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnston
- 5:10am-5:40am: Inside Sailing
- 5:40am-6:00am: WTA-My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6:00an-11:50am: WTA: Best of Barty
- Final - Barty v Pliskova
- Final - Barty v Goerges
- Barty v Svitolina
- 11:50am-12:10pm: WTA-My StoryL Elina Svitolina
- 12:10pm-3:10pm: Welsh Super Series
- Llanelli Triathlon
- Steelman Triathlon
- Bala Triathlon
- Snowman Triathlon
- Gower Triathlon
- Sandman Triathlon
- 3:10pm-10:10pm: Best of Ireland
- Ireland v Wallabies
- Ireland vs South Africa
- Ireland vs All Blacks
- 10:10pm-12:00am: Six Nations: Ireland vs Wales
Tuesday 31 March
- 12:00am-12:30am: Inside Sailing
- 12:30am-1:00am: World Sailing Show
- 1:00am-2:15pm: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnson
- 2:15am-2:45am: F1H2O Highlights
- 2:45am-4:45am: Worls Aquabike
- 4:45am-5:15am: World Kite Tour: France Freestyle
- 5:15-11:45am: Best of Ireland
- Ireland v Wallabies
- Ireland v South Africa
- Ireland v All Blacks
- 11:45am-11:55am: Six Nations Mini: Ireland vs Wales
- 11:55am-4:45pm: LaLiga Promises
- Atletico v Valencia (Quarter Final 1)
- Barcelona v Villarreal (Quarter Final 2)
- Espanyol v Real Betis (Quarter Final 3)
- Real Madrid v Inter (Quarter Final 4)
- Barcelona v Atletico (Semi Final 1)
- Espanyol v Real Madrid (Semi Final 2)
- Barcelona v Real Madrid (Final)
- 4:45pm-5:15pm: G Series
- 5:15pm-5:45pm: Inside Sailing
- 5:45pm-6:15pm: Outside the Ball
- 6:15pm-12:00am: WTA: Best of Serena
- S. Williams v Osaka
- S. Williams v Bouzkova
- S. Williams v Pegula
Wednesday 1 April
- 12:00am-7:15am: WTA
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Dubai
- WTA My Story: Elise Mertens
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Indian Wells
- WTA My Story: Sofia Kenin
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Miami
- WTA My Story: Coco Vandeweghe
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Madrid
- WTA My Story: Dominika Cibulkova
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Rome
- WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Toronto
- WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Cincinnati
- WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Wuhan
- WTA My Story: Donna Vekic
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Beijing
- WTA My Story: Elise Mertens
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Shenzen
- 7:15am-1:00pm: WTA Best of Serena
- S. Williams v Osaka
- S. Williams v Bouzkova
- S. Williams v Pegula
- 1:00pm-1:30pm: Newport Marathon
- 1:30pm-2:00pm: Ibiza Marathon
- 2:00pm-2:30pm: Swansea Triathlon
- 2:30pm-3:00pm: UK Challenge
- 3:00pm-3:30pm: Long Course Weekend
- 3:30pm-4:00pm: Transvulcania Ultra Marathon
- 4:30pm-5:00pm: Tenerife Blue Trail
- 5:00pm-6:00pm: Laguna Phuket Triathlon
- 6:00pm-7:50pm: Best of England: England v South Africa
- 7:50pm-8:00pm: Six Nations: Mini: France vs England
- 8:00pm-9:50pm: Best of England: England vs Wallabies
- 9:50pm-10:00pm: Six Nations Mini: England vs Ireland
- 10:00pm-11:50pm: Best of England: England vs Japan
- 11:50pm-12:00am: Six Nations England vs Wales
Thursday 2 April
- 12:00am-5:00am: Asian Le Mans
- Shanghai
- Tailem Bend
- Buriram International Circuit
- Buriram International Circuit
- Year End Review Show
- 5:00am-6:00am: Sporting Greats
- Carl Fogarty
- Colin McRae
- 6:00am-7:50am: Best of England: England vs South Africa
- 7:50am-8:00am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Ireland
- 8:00am-9:50am: Best of England: England vs Wallabies
- 9:50am-10:00am: Six Nations: England vs Wales
- 10:00am-11:50am: Best of England: England vs Japan
- 11:50am-12:00am: Six Nations Mini: England vs Wales
- 12:00pm-2:00pm: G Series
- 2:00pm-3:00pm: Sporting Greats
- Kelly Holmes
- Paula Radcliffe
- 3:00pm-5:00pm: Crossing the Line: Danny Harris
- 5:00pm-5:30pm: Sporting Greatest: Mo Farah
- 5:30pm-12:00pm: Best of Osaka
- Osaka vs Pavlychenkova
- Osaka vs Barty
- Osaka vs Kvitova