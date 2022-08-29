Real Madrid signs Barcelona youth product

The 17 year-old spent more than a decade in Barca's famed La Masia academy prior to joining Leverkusen last year.

Bravo, capped by Spain at various age levels through to Under-19, made two substitute appearances for Leverkusen in all competitions last season.

Bundesliga club Leverkusen confirmed on that an agreement had been reached with Madrid for the teenage forward to return to Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti's side is said to have seen off competition from Atletico Madrid and is reported to have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €6million.

Bravo is expected to spend the 2022-2023 season playing for Los Blancos' reserve side Real Madrid Castilla.