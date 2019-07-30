ICC
PSG snaps up Gueye from Everton

Idrissa Gueye has long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 champion finally sealed a deal for the Everton midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a reported €32million.

 

