PSG snaps up Gueye from Everton July 30, 2019 10:08 Idrissa Gueye has long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 champion finally sealed a deal for the Everton midfielder. Getty Images Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a reported €32million. 🆕✍️ Ici pour briller ! ✨ 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/otaIx3u7t4 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 30, 2019 News PSG Everton Football Ligue 1 Premier League Transfers