Man Utd makes Osimhen top priority

The 24- ear-old Nigeria forward joined Napoli in 2020 and is under contract until 2025.

But the Partenopei will have their work cut out keeping Osimhen that long, even if they will reportedly ask for more than €100million to let him go.

OSIMHEN IS UNITED'S PRIORITY STRIKER TARGET

Osimhen is top of Manchester United's four-man striker shortlist, according to Football Insider.

United boss Erik ten Hag has identified Osimhen as his preferred off-season signing to bolster the Red Devils' front line.

According to the report, United wants three major off-season signings to maintain the momentum gained this campaign, including adding another quality striker.

Osimhen is the top priority ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane, Roma's Tammy Abraham and Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko on its shortlist.

ROUND-UP

– The Athletic reports United is tracking Abraham, but he also has interest from Chelsea, which negotiated a £70.8m (€80m) buy-back clause when it sold him to Roma.

– Angel Di Maria is open to staying with Juventus, which is ready to work to agree a new contract with the winger, claims La Gazetta dello Sport.

– Barcelona is preparing to pounce for Marcus Thuram, who will exit Borussia Monchengladbach as a free agent at the end of this season, reports Fichajes.

– It had been reported Houssem Aouar would join Eintracht Frankfurt, but Calciomercato claims there is new interest from Napoli along with Milan in the Lyon midfielder.

– Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a big admirer of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and wants to sign him in the off-season, claims The Mirror.